City of Vincennes Backing Repairs for City’s Main Roads
The City of Vincennes will back some repairs to parts of a couple of the City’s main roads. The work will be part of the Vincennes 2023 street renovation schedule. Among the areas to get work is a part of Sixth Street near the Fortnightly Clob; the road in that area was affected by a water main break.
Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital Updates Visitor Policy
The Lawrence County Memorial Hospital has made the following changes to the Hospital Visitor Policy Guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated. These guidelines will go into effect Monday, February 6. th:. – Visiting hours will remain 8am-8pm. – LCMH will no longer have the 2 visitor...
North Knox Lady Warriors Sectional Champs
The North Knox Lady Warriors battled their way to a 29-24 win over Paoli last night in the Eastern Greene Sectional final. Brooklyn Sturgeon led with 8, while Alex McKinley scored 6. The Lady Warriors play at Crawford County on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Regional final.
Evansville Man Faces Charges Following Traffic Stop
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says an Evansville man is facing charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning for failing to maintain his lane of travel on U.S. 41 near Fort Branch. 43-year-old Michael Wright was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Driving While Suspended/ Habitual Traffic Violator.
Merom Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Merom man is behind bars after fleeing a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was on patrol in the Merom area Friday when he saw 33-year-old Artie Grimes pull out of a yard onto Second Street. Grimes had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Grimes took off through town at a high rate of speed, driving through multiple yards.
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
Two Police Recovering from Gunshot Wounds After Incident in Mitchell
Two police officers were shot during a traffic stop yesterday on State Road 37 in Mitchell. The officers involved are identified as Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson. A police K-9 alerted the officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The...
