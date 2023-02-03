Read full article on original website
Jack Hertz
3d ago
No and hell no, that is not correct, whats with these people? We want to put a sign up to remind us how we got screwed by the guy
Reply(4)
47
dirtymark30736
3d ago
And I thought Georgians we're ate up with the idea of fascism that they renamed as patriotism. It's stupid stuff like this that makes allot of people want to see Trump convicted of the many crimes he is currently under investigation for.
Reply(1)
11
Helen Lenox
3d ago
It appears that several people don’t even know who John Lewis was. To even propose to place his name anywhere in conjunction with Trump, is absurd, as well as a waste of time and money.
Reply
10
Comments / 88