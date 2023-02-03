ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Jack Hertz
3d ago

No and hell no, that is not correct, whats with these people? We want to put a sign up to remind us how we got screwed by the guy

dirtymark30736
3d ago

And I thought Georgians we're ate up with the idea of fascism that they renamed as patriotism. It's stupid stuff like this that makes allot of people want to see Trump convicted of the many crimes he is currently under investigation for.

Helen Lenox
3d ago

It appears that several people don’t even know who John Lewis was. To even propose to place his name anywhere in conjunction with Trump, is absurd, as well as a waste of time and money.

Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
CoinDesk

Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Baltimore

No, House Republicans are not requiring Rep. Raskin to remove headwear on the floor

The Associated Press rounds up false claims each week, and provides the facts. This week, a false tweet involving Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin was shared widely on social media, so the AP checked it out. CLAIM House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he's donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy.THE FACTSRepublicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told the AP. Raskin, who announced he'd been diagnosed with lymphoma last year, attended the year's first House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday wearing a bandana. But...
MARYLAND STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
Jordan Arthur

Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State

As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
WASHINGTON, DC

