Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the signing table in the McFarland High School student learning center was packed with seven student-athletes from McFarland, who were signing their letters of intent to play college sports.

Paul Morris, a linebacker on the football team, signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Morris was named as the “Defensive Player of the Year” by the Rock Valley Conference and was an honorable mention on the All-State team this past season.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to play with two other guys from the high school team for four more years because not that many people get that chance,” said Morris, who plans to study natural resources and forestry. “I liked the campus a lot. They got a new coaching staff, and I think they’re going to turn things around.”

Morris will be joined by Kyle Kussow, another McFarland linebacker, at Stevens Point. Kussow was second team all-conference as a junior and was first all-conference as a senior. Kussow chose Stevens Point due to the culture of the program and how the Pointers recruited him.

“I loved how they believed in me since the first day they started recruiting me, and wanting to turn their program back around and finding winning ways,” said Kussow, who plans to study health science or a major related to the science field. “I’m excited to be going there with Paul and Cooper and (I’m) stoked to represent our hometown McFarland Spartans, but in purple and gold.”

Quarterback Cooper Kennedy completed the trifecta of Spartans heading to Stevens Points by also signing with the Pointers. A three-year varsity starter for the Spartans, Kennedy had his senior season cut short due to injury. Like Kussow, Kennedy loved the culture the Pointers were building and their recruiting.

“The first 15 minutes we sat down and talked, it was strictly about me and my family,” said Kennedy, who will be studying marketing. “It was all about that you can’t have a successful football team without having family and that was the biggest thing that sold me. With me not having much of a senior season for film, they took a chance on me and I want to prove them right.”

With three Spartans joining Stevens Point, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will also feature another McFarland football player. Defensive back Dadon Gillen signed with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Gillen also has the possibility of playing baseball for the Warhawks as well.

“They’ve had a really good program for many years, so I figured I might as well play D3 at a good, high level,” said Gillen, who plans to study pre-chiropractic.

Gillen was first team all-conference as a defensive back as a junior and senior. As a senior, Gillen was an honorable mention on the All-State team.

Keats Dyslin was the fifth football player at the signing table. Dyslin, an offensive lineman, signed his letter of intent to play football at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Dyslin received a partial scholarship from the Division 2 program and plans to study accounting or finance.

“It just felt right for me, the environment, and I loved the coaching staff. I know a few players on the roster, so I loved going on my visit there and it felt like the right place for me.”

Dyslin was a three-year varsity starter on the offensive line. Dyslin was named to the All-Region team as a senior, while being named first team all-conference as a junior and senior.

Brynne Bieri signed her letter of intent to play college softball at the University of La-Crosse. Bieri earned second team all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior.

“I liked La Crosse initially for academics, and then when I heard there were three spots for softball and I really started fighting for that position,” said Bieri. “With help from my coaches here (Leah Lackey and Kristy Roherty) and my club coach (Todd Anderson), they got my name in their head and I ended up getting one of the three spots.”

Bieri plans to study either marketing and business and minor in accounting.

“I’m looking forward to the team aspect and the travel,” Bieri added. “In D3, it's more chill, and you can focus on your academics, but you also have that competitiveness of the sport.”

Rowan Wagner signed his letter of intent to play college soccer at the University of Superior. Wagner was first team all-conference as a junior and senior for the Spartans’ boys soccer team as a defender.

“I decided to go there because of the environment they have around the school,” said Wagner. “It’s right next to a big lake. I'm a really big hunter and fisher, so I really enjoy being around the water.”

“Half the students are international, so it's a wide variety of different cultures and I did a couple of overnights and I just enjoyed being around the team and the coaches,” added Wagner.

Wagner is leaning towards studying exercise science, but is also looking at environmental science. Wagner was a two-time first team all-conference player for the boys soccer team as a defender.