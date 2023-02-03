ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Congrats fake allstar” - Josh Hart references Wally Szczerbiak’s dig at Tyrese Haliburton after the Indiana Pacers guard got All-Star nod

By Orel Dizon
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

Apparently, Hart remembers Szczerbiak's shot at Haliburton from nearly 2 months ago.

Josh Hart, Tyrese Haliburton, Wally Szczerbiak

Tyrese Haliburton is one of the NBA's up-and-coming stars, and evidently, the league has taken notice. The third-year pro has earned his first All-Star berth after the reserves for the midseason showcase were announced on Thursday.

While many players were presumably thrilled for some of their colleagues and offered congratulatory remarks, Josh Hart had an interesting tweet addressed to the "fake allstar."

Hart's post was a shot at a different person

Before Indiana Pacers fans go off on Hart, they should know the context behind his "call out." More likely than not, the Twitter post was not a shot at Haliburton but at Wally Szczerbiak , who had a wild take about the star point guard a couple of months ago.

In December, Szczerbiak turned a lot of heads when he referred to Haliburton as a "supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star." The former player made the remarks during a game between Indiana and the New York Knicks, for which he currently serves as a color analyst.

Considering that Haliburton was averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 assists, and 2.8 3-pointers then, Szczerbiak's comments were naturally seen as outlandish and ignorant. Of course, the Iowa State University product fired back at the former sharpshooter, who later apologized.

But apparently, Hart still remembers Szczerbiak's criticisms.

Haliburton has the potential to be a multi-time All-Star

The Pacers are far from a championship hopeful at the moment—they are 24-29 and sit outside the postseason picture. However, several bright spots have emerged in the form of youngsters who can potentially transform the franchise into an Eastern Conference contender.

Leading the way is Haliburton, who has proven to be one of the league's most elite playmakers. In 40 games this season, the 6-foot-5 has recorded 20.2 points, 10.2 assists (a league-best), 3.0 3-pointers, and a handful of highlights plays.

Haliburton's performances earned an honor to represent the Pacers at Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. However, fans should expect more All-Star berths from Haliburton based on his talents and his ability to showcase them playing for Indiana.

If he succeeds in making another All-Star team after this campaign, he will eclipse Szczerbiak's number of All-Star appearances.

BasketballNetwork.net

