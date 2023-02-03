Sunderland get big double injury boost ahead of Millwall clash

Sunderland may be short on strikers, but the rest of the squad are slowly coming back to fitness.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed a big double injury boost for Sunderland ahead of the trip to Millwall.

Both Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard will travel with the squad for the Championship clash at The Den, and he is confident both can feature.

Whether either are ready to start is another matter, though, with Mowbray likely to tread cautiously with Pritchard especially. However, it’s clearly very good news to welcome them back.

“They have joined in all week” Mowbray said of Pritchard and Cirkin. “They are just about there. They are both coming with us and jumping on the coach.

“In Pritch’s mind, we will talk after today. If he gets through today, he will have had a full week’s training.

"If possible, we don’t want to repeat what he did last time when he came back a day or two early because he was so desperate to get back involved.

“In our minds, he is front end of the pitch type of footballer and the more of them we have available [the better]. Hopefully he is ready to go again.”

One man who won’t be on the bus to Millwall, though, is Lynden Gooch. He is still struggling with a hip flexor problem and he’s not going to be ready for a while yet.

“He is two or three weeks away I think,” Mowbray said. “He is not ready yet. It won’t be a few weeks until he is probably out on the grass.”

