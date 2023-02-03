Sunderland boss reveals plan to adapt style of play following 'huge' Ross Stewart blow

'We have to find a way' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland attack can cope without Ross Stewart.

Tony Mowbray admits it's a ‘huge blow’ to lose Ross Stewart, but he says there is a plan to adapt the style of play to succeed without him.

Stewart suffered an Achilles injury at Fulham and will now miss the rest of the season. To make matters worse, Sunderland failed to sign a replacement on deadline day.

However, Joe Gelhardt did arrive, and Mowbray believes that whatever Sunderland are losing in regards a physical focal point of the attack with Stewart’s absence, they can make up for it with raw speed and how sharply they move the ball in the final third.

“You just hope there is a smooth rehabilitation,” Mowbray said of the Ross Stewart injury.

“The medical department will have a clear plan for him and we look forward for the days we can get him back on the pitch.

Stewart was in incredible form for Sunderland, making his loss to injury an especially bitter pill to swallow.

Mowbray concedes that having a player with Stewart’s size and mobility up front is a real comfort blanket for his Sunderland side, but he says there is a plan to get by without him.

“For the football team it’s obviously a huge blow,” he said. “He’s a big personality around the group and I think the team feels safer with him on the pitch. He missed three months when I first came here.

“We have to find a way really. Now Amad has come to the fore, Joe Gelhardt is here who is an exciting prospect and we see how exciting the team can be with these technical, fast players.

“We have to do it on match days of course and the challenge for these lads without is to get enough bodies in the box to help us win matches.”

