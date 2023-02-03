ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia announces signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
At last, Georgia announced the signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. He was the only unsigned member of Georgia’s 2023 signing class.

Meriweather is a 3-star offensive tackle of Brunswick, Ga.

Athens, GA
