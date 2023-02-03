Read full article on original website
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Dump Your Significant Other If They Like Michigan’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy [Opinion]
When it comes to Valentine's Day most people I know either love the day or can't stand it. If they're in a relationship, it's a wonderful day to spend with that special someone and of course, get all the attention you can handle by posting a cute picture on social media.
Shortest Fishing Season In Michigan Barely Open For An Hour
Fishing is a long sport. It's meant to be relaxing, low-key, slow-paced, and a time to crack a few beers with your buddies, and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But for people fishing for Lake Sturgeon in Michigan, this fishing season is ANYTHING...
Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?
Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
Find Out What Michigan City Is Among The Top 50 Oldest in America
Since I have been learning more about the history of Grand Rapids through the Black History facts that I do every day, I have now gained a need to find out all types of historical information. Whether it is within Grand Rapids city limits or the entire state of Michigan,...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?
Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this date in Michigan history, in 1988 the Brook Trout was officially designated as the state fish. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty...
northernexpress.com
The Well-Groomed Gentleman
The modern man of 2023 is putting some work—and time, and money—into his look. The stereotype used to be that men could roll out of bed and be ready to head out the door in five minutes flat. But according to a new survey, the times they are a-changin’. And by “the times,” we mean the number of minutes it takes the average dude to get all gussied up for a night out on the town.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
These Species are Near Extinction in Michigan
Michigan offers a wide variety of ecosystems for a LARGE number of Mother Nature's creatures in North America. You pair the wooded areas of the Northern Peninsula, with the Largest Freshwater Lakes in the world, and rich farmland in the south, There are SO many species that can prosper in this area.
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
Report: Michigan Nurses Say Patients Are Dying Because of Understaffing
A recent poll of nurses in Michigan says there's a direct correlation between patient deaths and staff shortages at our state's hospitals. Nurses across the state of Michigan are saying that staff shortages and disproportionate nurse-to-patient ratios are becoming the new normal. By the Numbers. A recent commission by the...
Top ranked Notre Dame Hockey tops Michigan’s best
(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen. Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top-ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase. On Friday, Notre […]
sooleader.com
Michigan revs up for first-ever 'free weekend' for snowmobiling
First it was free fishing weekend, then free off-roading. Now outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Michigan’s first ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend, which debuts Feb. 11 and 12. Grab your friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of the Department of Natural Resources’ designated snowmobile trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized) on back-to-back days.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
