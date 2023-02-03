ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dies while in police custody at Northwest DC jail, police say

D.C. police have identified a man who died while detained at a jail in Northwest. Marquez Parker, 44, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday on armed kidnapping charges. While in a second district prison cell — at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday — officers checked on Parker and discovered he was unconscious and not breathing, the department said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

3-alarm apartment fire sends resident to hospital in Fairfax County

ANNANDALE, Va. - Authorities say one person has been hospitalized after a three-alarm apartment fire early Sunday morning in Fairfax County. The fire was reported just after 1:35 a.m. at an Annandale apartment complex in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike. Crews arrived to find fire on the third...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

Inmate dies in Metropolitan Police Department custody

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating how an inmate died in their custody. Just four hours after 44-year-old Marquez Parker was arrested on Thursday, he was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Second District cell block. Parker faced armed kidnapping charges after a police investigation found he forced […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth

Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC

