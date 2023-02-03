Read full article on original website
Related
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
WJLA
Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
WJLA
25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WTOP
Man dies while in police custody at Northwest DC jail, police say
D.C. police have identified a man who died while detained at a jail in Northwest. Marquez Parker, 44, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday on armed kidnapping charges. While in a second district prison cell — at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday — officers checked on Parker and discovered he was unconscious and not breathing, the department said in a statement.
DC Police officer on 'non-contact status' following death of suspect in police custody
WASHINGTON — DC Police are providing new details on an internal affairs investigation currently underway after a man died in Metropolitan Police custody roughly four hours after he was arrested. One officer has been placed on "non-contact status" until the investigation concludes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
fox5dc.com
3-alarm apartment fire sends resident to hospital in Fairfax County
ANNANDALE, Va. - Authorities say one person has been hospitalized after a three-alarm apartment fire early Sunday morning in Fairfax County. The fire was reported just after 1:35 a.m. at an Annandale apartment complex in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike. Crews arrived to find fire on the third...
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
WTOP
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
Inmate dies in Metropolitan Police Department custody
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating how an inmate died in their custody. Just four hours after 44-year-old Marquez Parker was arrested on Thursday, he was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Second District cell block. Parker faced armed kidnapping charges after a police investigation found he forced […]
NBC Washington
Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth
Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
Comments / 1