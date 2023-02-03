ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top Stories, Feb. 3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6Kum_0kbCURif00

Here's the latest for Friday February 3rd: Power outages in Texas after winter storm; China says it will look into spy balloon reports; Democrat Ilhan Omar ousted from House Foreign Affairs Committee; Weapons stockpile found in L.A. apartment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon just off South Carolina’s coast created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheers. The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle Beach on Saturday, fascinating sky-watchers across a populous area known as the Grand Strand for its miles of beaches that draw retirees and vacationers. Crowds gathered in neighborhoods, hotel parking lots and beaches to watch the balloon hover, with some cheering just after it went down. The festive mood belied the seriousness of the situation, with law enforcement around the county of 366,000 warning people not to touch any debris and to instead call dispatchers. “Members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline,” the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Associated Press

Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

HAVANA (AP) — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy Monday as frustration boiled over power outages that have left thousands of people without electricity in the Texas capital for nearly a week and could drag on for days longer. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat, called a meeting for this week that will put City Manager Spencer Cronk’s job on the line. The move reflected the growing discontent in America’s 11th-largest city over slow repairs to power lines following a deadly ice storm that left residents with no sense about when their electricity might finally return. Austin Energy, the city’s utility, warned Sunday in the face of growing criticism that full power restoration may not happen until Feb. 12 — nearly two weeks after the outages began. “To all our Austin citizens who are furious about the ongoing power outage, you’re right,” Watson tweeted. “There must be accountability.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy