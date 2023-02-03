Read full article on original website
Woman dies in rollover crash on I-4 in Orange County
Troopers responded to I-4 Eastbound near Central Florida Parkway Sunday night.
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 near construction zone, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-4, east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. In a news release, troopers said an...
Zephyrhills Woman Killed When Ejected From Pickup Truck In Crash On US-301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed in a crash that happened around 1:25 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car, driven by an 18-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling westbound on Ranch Road and turned left onto
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
Man armed with 2 knives injured after deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that a man was shot and injured after charging at a Volusia County deputy.
Police: Woman dies after being struck by car in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Volusia County on Friday killed one pedestrian, according to DeLand police. A woman was crossing the road when a car struck her near East Stetson Street around 7 p.m. Friday night. Police said the woman died after being taken to the hospital.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Volusia County firefighter hurt during surfing accident dies from injuries, sheriff says
An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive in the water while surfing, has died.
Second suspect arrested after Volusia County carjacking, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A second suspect has been arrested after a carjacking in Volusia County. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's car was stolen with someone still inside. According to deputies, the...
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
Central Florida firefighter dies after being found unresponsive during surfing trip: sheriff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive during a surfing trip last week has died. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the tragic update on Twitter on Saturday morning along with pictures of 33-year-old Ethan Wilson. "Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he...
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes section of SR-520 in Orange County
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a reported deadly crash in Orange County.
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
Rollover crash of semi hauling milk shuts down parts of major roadway in Seminole County
Three lanes of eastbound Semoran Boulevard were closed while crews worked to unload 1,000 crates of milk from the overturned trailer.
