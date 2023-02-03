ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolls through BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 24th Annual CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade is rolling through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual event is hosted by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser during the year. Organizers said all proceeds go to the CAAWS spay/neuter program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carvinval season is in full swing and the good times are already rolling in south Louisiana. For many, this means beads and alcohol. “This is a culture where people drink and are out in the open with it,” said Ochsner psychologist Dr. Courtney Gunn. “This is a very common thing within this area to drink.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community leaders and advocates are hoping that routine walks in Baton Rouge will bring about safer neighborhoods. Leaders say they want to end violence in the capital region, and they say the best way to do it is just by having a conversation. “We’re being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Pet rescue hosting Valentine's Day themed adoption event

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. Matt Williams delivers your Friday morning headlines. Krewe of Mutts happening this weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’s happening Sunday, Feb. 5, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in crash overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

