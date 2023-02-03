Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
House GOP eyes China spy balloon investigations
House Republicans are indicating plans to investigate the Biden administration's response to a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Why it matters: It fits into a broader array of planned probes by the new GOP House majority into the Biden...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Biden, Beijing and the balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been flying over the U.S. since last week. China condemned the U.S. move and threatened "further actions." Plus, tribal nations face threats to funding for food security. Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Ayurella Horn-Muller. Credits: Axios...
Senators to receive briefing next week on China balloon, Schumer says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the Senate will receive a classified briefing on China on Feb. 15 in the wake of the surveillance balloon that traveled across part of the U.S. last week. The big picture: Some lawmakers have been demanding more information related to the...
Gov. Sununu "definitely thinking about" 2024 presidential bid
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) said Sunday that he is "definitely thinking about" running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Why it matters: A number of Republicans have already signaled their interest in jumping into the 2024 presidential contest, including Nikki Haley, who is expected to formally announce her bid this month.
The congressional China-EV showdown
The U.S. electric car market and its reliance on China is heading for a collision with Congress. Why it matters: Lawmakers are setting their sights on the auto industry’s global supply relationships as bipartisan support emerges to deal with the dirtier sides of "clean energy." Driving the news: House...
The Dems who want to call GOP's debt ceiling bluff
A subtle political recalibration is leaving House Republicans with potentially less leverage to force spending cuts. The big picture: As national debt has risen from around $19 trillion in 2011 to more than $31 trillion today, many left-leaning economists have begun to rethink the risks of debt accumulation, and some congressional Democrats say they no longer view it with as much alarm.
Koch network indicates it won't back Trump in 2024
The conservative political network associated with billionaire Charles Koch won't be backing former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, becoming the latest GOP megadonor to distance themselves from Trump. Driving the news: The Americans for Prosperity Action, the leading political arm of the Koch network, will support a candidate in...
Ethics complaint filed against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over staff tasks
Thirteen advocacy groups filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee this week, requesting an investigation into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and allegations about tasks she requires of her staff. Driving the news: In a letter first reported by The Hill, Sinema is accused of requiring her Senate staff to...
Democrats set South Carolina as first primary in '24
Democrats on Saturday approved a revised schedule for presidential primaries in 2024, a plan that elevates South Carolina as the nation's first primary and removes Iowa from the list of early contests. Why it matters: If the states follow through on the plan adopted in Philadelphia by the Democratic National...
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
Trump denies Chinese balloons flew over U.S. during his administration
Former President Trump denied the Department of Defense's claims that suspected Chinese surveillance balloons had also transited the U.S. during his administration, telling Fox News Digital on Sunday that it "never happened." Why it matters: The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina...
Top general says U.S. failed to detect previous Chinese balloons
The Air Force general overseeing American air space admitted Monday that the military had failed to identify multiple Chinese surveillance balloons that flew over the U.S. in the past, calling it a "domain awareness gap." The big picture: A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the...
Ukraine lays out demands for Israel ahead of key visit to Kyiv
Ukraine in recent days requested Israel publicly condemn the Russian invasion and approve a $500 million loan to the Ukrainian government, one Israeli official and one Ukrainian official told Axios. Why it matters: The requests were made ahead of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's expected visit to Kyiv this week....
GOP panel subpoenas Biden officials over protests
House Republicans sent subpoenas to three top Biden administration officials on Friday, escalating a probe into what GOP lawmakers see as bias in the government's investigations of school board protesters. Why it matters: The subpoenas, reviewed by Axios, were sent by the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0