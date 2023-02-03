ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Washington Examiner

Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far

There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
CBC News

The Liberals backed themselves into a corner on firearms — leaving no option but surrender

Conservatives were beaming on Friday after the Liberal government quietly and suddenly abandoned its hotly debated attempts to expand firearms restrictions through Bill C-21. "My Conservative team and I have forced Justin Trudeau into a temporary but humiliating climb-down today," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre crowed. It was a "climb-down" and...
Salon

Behold, the new Republican culture war — because they have nothing else

Republicans are resorting to their age-old tactic of manufactured moral outrage to distract from the fact that they have no economic agenda other than to enrich the already wealthy. It would be laughable if their culture wars didn't have a deadly impact on people's lives. From attacks on the right to an abortion, to the right to be transgender, to the right to study accurate history, conservative attacks on vulnerable populations have reached a fever pitch. And it's destroying the nation.
TheDailyBeast

Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots

The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
Salon

DeSantis' alternative African-American history is doomed: Black conservatives can't replace CRT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently declared that it was a crime to teach the Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies course to Florida's high school students. The Republican claimed that African-American studies has no "educational value" and basically is some type of trojan horse and "mind virus" to indoctrinate young (white) people in woke ideology. DeSantis and his agents specifically targeted the AP African American studies course because it included gay and queer authors, the Black Lives Matter Movement, references to critical race theory, intersectionality and reparations.
The Hill

Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
Axios

