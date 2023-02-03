Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far
There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Maryland's Democratic Lt. Governor Has Ties To A Dangerous Far-Right Movement
Activists and voters have sounded the alarm over Aruna Miller’s history of brushing shoulders with Hindu nationalist groups.
Republicans Respond to Reports of Chinese Balloons During Trump Era
"China had too much respect for 'TRUMP' for this to have happened, and it NEVER did," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
CBC News
The Liberals backed themselves into a corner on firearms — leaving no option but surrender
Conservatives were beaming on Friday after the Liberal government quietly and suddenly abandoned its hotly debated attempts to expand firearms restrictions through Bill C-21. "My Conservative team and I have forced Justin Trudeau into a temporary but humiliating climb-down today," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre crowed. It was a "climb-down" and...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Behold, the new Republican culture war — because they have nothing else
Republicans are resorting to their age-old tactic of manufactured moral outrage to distract from the fact that they have no economic agenda other than to enrich the already wealthy. It would be laughable if their culture wars didn't have a deadly impact on people's lives. From attacks on the right to an abortion, to the right to be transgender, to the right to study accurate history, conservative attacks on vulnerable populations have reached a fever pitch. And it's destroying the nation.
Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.
Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots
The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Much-Touted Trump Era Fundraising Platform WinRed Lost Millions In Midterm Elections
The loss came after Republicans pressured WinRed to lower its costs after complaints that the company generated millions for a handful of investors in 2020.
DeSantis' alternative African-American history is doomed: Black conservatives can't replace CRT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently declared that it was a crime to teach the Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies course to Florida's high school students. The Republican claimed that African-American studies has no "educational value" and basically is some type of trojan horse and "mind virus" to indoctrinate young (white) people in woke ideology. DeSantis and his agents specifically targeted the AP African American studies course because it included gay and queer authors, the Black Lives Matter Movement, references to critical race theory, intersectionality and reparations.
Democrats Go Ballistic Over Assault Rifle Lapel Pins Worn By GOP Lawmakers
“Anyone can wear whatever they want, but you have to have some common decency," said a stunned Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.).
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
