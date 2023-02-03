ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines

• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
VIRGINIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
blueridgeleader.com

Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes

On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Surprising trends in Virginia's population

The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
OnlyInYourState

Virginia’s Emancipation Oak Tree Is One Of The Oldest Living Things In The State

When you think of Virginia’s natural wonders, you likely envision Natural Bridge, Shenandoah National Park, Falling Spring Falls, or Luray Caverns. But what about a single tree? Emancipation Oak is perhaps one of the most important trees in our state, and also among the oldest. Located on the campus of Hampton University, it’s estimated to be hundreds of years old. It also happens to be the site of what many believe to be the first public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the Southern U.S.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages

NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
a-z-animals.com

Virginia Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Virginia’s allergy season is nothing to sneeze at! When that pollen period begins, the yellow-covered cars are a sign that things are about to get pretty bad. Thankfully, having the right knowledge can help allergy sufferers avoid the worst of it, or at least be up to date on the best practices to help treat symptoms. Today, we will be looking at Virginia’s allergy season to learn its peak, timing, symptoms, and more! Let’s get started.
VIRGINIA STATE
