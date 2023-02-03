When you think of Virginia’s natural wonders, you likely envision Natural Bridge, Shenandoah National Park, Falling Spring Falls, or Luray Caverns. But what about a single tree? Emancipation Oak is perhaps one of the most important trees in our state, and also among the oldest. Located on the campus of Hampton University, it’s estimated to be hundreds of years old. It also happens to be the site of what many believe to be the first public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the Southern U.S.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO