royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia
The House and Senate budget committees include differing amounts for the facility. The House budget also includes money for widening I-81 in the Roanoke Valley and renovating a building at Catawba Hospital. The post General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
blueridgeleader.com
Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes
On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
Mental health clinic focused on helping veteran and military families seeks support from Virginia Beach City Council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mental health of our military members has become a focal point. The U.S. Navy now investigating eight deaths by suicide of sailors in the Hampton Roads region in less than a year. In Virginia Beach, a military clinic focused on mental health is asking...
wvtf.org
Surprising trends in Virginia's population
The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names first Spirit of Virginia Award for 2023
“For more than 30 years, Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation have helped countless Richmonders prepare for and achieve home ownership. If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then Glenn and I laud the hearts that are forever changed by the good works of SCDHC,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
Virginia State Senate passes resolution praising Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner for her bravery
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Senate has passed a resolution praising injured Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner for her bravery in the face of a child shooting her in her own classroom. The resolution - SR 104 - was introduced by State Senator Tommy Norment, and lists all...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
OnlyInYourState
Virginia’s Emancipation Oak Tree Is One Of The Oldest Living Things In The State
When you think of Virginia’s natural wonders, you likely envision Natural Bridge, Shenandoah National Park, Falling Spring Falls, or Luray Caverns. But what about a single tree? Emancipation Oak is perhaps one of the most important trees in our state, and also among the oldest. Located on the campus of Hampton University, it’s estimated to be hundreds of years old. It also happens to be the site of what many believe to be the first public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the Southern U.S.
Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages
NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
Polar Plunge 2023 raises a record $1.55 Million for Special Olympics Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, Polar Plungers raised a record-breaking $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia in spite of bone-chilling temperatures. "Awesome," said one plunger. "I've been plunging for almost 20 years." "How many years?," we asked. "20 years," she said. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for...
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
a-z-animals.com
Virginia Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Virginia’s allergy season is nothing to sneeze at! When that pollen period begins, the yellow-covered cars are a sign that things are about to get pretty bad. Thankfully, having the right knowledge can help allergy sufferers avoid the worst of it, or at least be up to date on the best practices to help treat symptoms. Today, we will be looking at Virginia’s allergy season to learn its peak, timing, symptoms, and more! Let’s get started.
13News Now
