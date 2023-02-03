Read full article on original website
Tech giants rush to put chatbot to work
The explosion of interest in ChatGPT and generative AI has tech giants scrambling to rethink and rewrite their product plans to capitalize on the trend. What's happening: Every major tech company has been investing in AI for years, but the overnight ChatGPT craze that kicked off at the end of 2022 has given the industry a ravenous appetite for one specific flavor of AI — generative programs that produce text, images and other content in response to user prompts.
Google details Bard, its ChatGPT rival
Google announced several efforts to power search and other products using generative AI systems, including Bard, a conversational system conceptually similar to ChatGPT. Between the lines: Google has long been working on such systems but faces pressure to show it is making progress amid all the attention on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT and similar projects.
Charted: Hardest hit in tech layoffs
More than 500 tech companies have announced layoffs since July 2022. Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft will each cut more than 10,000 jobs, representing between 5 and 13% of their workforce, per tracking site Layoffs.fyi. Details: Twitter has cut at least 50% of its workforce since Elon Musk bought the...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Tech’s grip on largest office leases loosens
Tech has been toppled as the leader in leasing large offices. Why it matters: The pullback comes as the roller-coaster tech industry downsizes after a decade-long boom. Driving the news: The finance and insurance industry ousted tech last year for the lion's share of the largest 100 office leases in the U.S., per a new report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, first shared with Axios.
Why Amazon's RxPass is a bigger deal that you think
Amazon's new RxPass prescription service further increases the downward pressure on the cost of generic drugs, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the news: Last month, Amazon announced the new benefit to its Prime subscription service, allowing members access to unlimited prescriptions for generics for more than 80 conditions for $5 a month.
The stock market is broken
At 9:30am on January 24, the world saw, briefly, just how fragile the stock market is. When it's left to its own devices — which is, essentially, exactly what happened — prices in more than 25o stocks oscillated wildly, causing unacceptable and chaotic trades, many of which had to be torn up after the fact.
Latent Technology raises $2.1M to bring generative AI to video games
Latent Technology, a U.K.-based startup that’s building AI-based tech for developing video games, has raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with Bitkraft also participating. Why it matters: So-called "generative AI" technology is taking the tech world by storm with the promise of...
Penske Media becomes largest shareholder in Vox Media
Vox Media, the digital media holding company whose titles include New York Magazine, Eater and The Verge, has raised $100 million from Penske Media Corp., according to two sources familiar with the situation. Why it matters: The money will help Vox Media weather a brutal ad market while remaining independent,...
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
TikTok’s not as fun as it used to be
Consumer-facing companies grow by delighting consumers and providing them with what they want. That's not how they make money, though. They make money by getting a critical mass of customers, locking them in, and then exploiting them. The delight goes away, but the profits roll in. Why it matters: This...
Boston food prices saw year-end rise despite national slowdown
Data: BLS. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosFood prices across Greater Boston were up 11% in November 2022.The cost of food eaten at home was up 12.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 10.8%.Food inflation has slowed down compared to the increases Greater Boston saw last summer and early fall, but that hasn’t brought much relief to our bank accounts. Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most pertinent ways in which many Americans experience inflation.As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices...
