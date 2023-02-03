ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Man detained on French high-speed TGV after attack threat

By Marine Strauss and Alain Acco
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A man was arrested after threatening to commit an attack while travelling on a high-speed TGV train in eastern France on Friday.

Police sources said the individual threatened to blow up himself or the train. There was no immediate suspicion that terrorism was a motive and the individual’s mental health was being investigated, they added.

“This morning, a police officer ... arrested a threatening individual on board a TGV in Moselle. Kudos to him!” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

The officer was off duty at the time, the police sources said. Off-duty policeman are allowed in France to carry a firearm on trains as part of a “travelling to protect” government scheme.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions.
Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried, prosecutors resolve dispute over bail conditions

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried has resolved a dispute with U.S. prosecutors over the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's bail conditions. In a letter to the judge overseeing Bankman-Fried's criminal fraud case, defense lawyer Mark Cohen said the resolution would more clearly define how Bankman-Fried can communicate with others as he prepares for his scheduled October trial.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump, WHO says

GENEVA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a significant jump in the death toll following a major earthquake and its aftershocks in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria that reduced many buildings to rubble.
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy