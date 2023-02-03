"LeBron James Will Score 65 Points Next Game", NBA Fans Think King James Will Break The Record Against The Pelicans

LeBron James is just 63 points away from taking over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans believe that LeBron James will drop a monster 65-point performance and surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's leading scorer.

James had 26 points coupled with 7 rebounds and as many assists in the Lakers' 112-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, leaving him just 63 points away from taking over Kareem.

This had optimistic fans speculating that the veteran would vault over the former Lakers legend in the team's next game against the New Orleans Pelicans . The four-time MVP has been on a scoring spree this season and is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

Ahead of his next couple of games where James is expected to cross Kareem, here's a look at some of the choice reactions.

At best, James will perhaps reach the landmark and cross it when the Lakers play the Thunder after their skirmish against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lakers vs. Thunder Tickets Priced As High As $92,000 As People Gear Up To Witness LeBron James Make History

Not every day does one get to see greatness, and LeBron James is on the cusp of achieving a feat that comes as a result of his consistency and skill through the 20 years he played in the NBA.

And the world wants to witness him break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 's record, even if it means blowing a massive hole in their wallets or breaking the bank in order to watch him play.

A recent post by Bleacher Report revealed that the tickets for the Lakers' clash against the Thunder are as high as $92,000 . Although the prices are beyond exorbitant, perhaps it's worth it to see one of the greatest and the most-deserving players in the league break the record and set a new one in the process.

From the season perspective, the Lakers will be thrilled for James, but the latter has maintained that his ultimate objective has been to win another championship, and hopefully that comes true for The King. That way, the scoring record will be the perfect icing on the victory cake.

