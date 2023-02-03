ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trump Thinks He Has Magic Words to End the War in Ukraine ‘Immediately’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1uH1_0kbCSZZD00
RSBN/YouTube

Donald Trump kicked off an interview with a MAGA YouTube channel on Thursday night by insisting that the war in Ukraine wouldn’t have happened on his watch. “It would have never started had I been president,” Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn . “Frankly, I don’t think Putin wanted to do it. I think he was sort of forced in by the statements being made by Biden.” After clarifying who he thinks is to blame for the war, the former president went on to say he believed that he could negotiate the end of the conflict “within 24 hours.” “It really has to be done from the office of the president, and you have to get them both in a room,” Trump said, presumably referring to Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. “There are things you can say to each one of them—which I won’t reveal now—which will guarantee that this war will end immediately.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 170

find 11780 votes
3d ago

also believes he can telepathically declassify documents, nuke hurricanes,build unpenetrable domes over the entire US. What a clown.

Reply(5)
154
Thegameisover
3d ago

Yep, just like he can change the trajectory of a hurricane with a sharpie, kill covid by ingesting bleach and let's not forget, magically declassify is with his mind! And YOU PEOPLE VOTED FOR HIM!!! 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Reply(4)
99
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

Maybe 🤔 he’ll wave his magic 🎩🪄 wand… alec ka zam.. sorta mind control like when he declassified documents without alerting anyone or filing anything…

Reply
61
Related
Salon

Donald Trump is the worst kind of fool

On Saturday, January 28, former President Donald Trump made the first speech of his 2024 presidential campaign since he announced his run back in November. Speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party, Trump claimed he was more committed than he had been in his previous two runs to campaigning and launching a grassroots effort.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
The Independent

Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”Mr Trump went on to say that...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy