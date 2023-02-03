Trump Thinks He Has Magic Words to End the War in Ukraine ‘Immediately’

RSBN/YouTube

Donald Trump kicked off an interview with a MAGA YouTube channel on Thursday night by insisting that the war in Ukraine wouldn’t have happened on his watch. “It would have never started had I been president,” Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn . “Frankly, I don’t think Putin wanted to do it. I think he was sort of forced in by the statements being made by Biden.” After clarifying who he thinks is to blame for the war, the former president went on to say he believed that he could negotiate the end of the conflict “within 24 hours.” “It really has to be done from the office of the president, and you have to get them both in a room,” Trump said, presumably referring to Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. “There are things you can say to each one of them—which I won’t reveal now—which will guarantee that this war will end immediately.”

