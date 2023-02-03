ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Horror Car Crash

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Dawyne Jonson’s mom was involved in a car crash that appeared to cause serious damage to her vehicle, the actor said Thursday. In an Instagram post, the 50-year-old megastar shared an image of the wrecked red Cadillac Escalade his mom, Ata Johnson, was reportedly driving. “She’s ok,” Johnson captioned the post. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

