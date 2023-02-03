Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Australia's Government is Bolstering Its Market Regulator's Digital Asset
As part of its "multi-stage strategy" to cracking down on cryptocurrencies and ensuring that crypto companies provide accurate risk disclosures, the Australian government is increasing the size of the digital asset team that works under its market regulator. The new restrictions are intended to safeguard consumers who are dealing with...
blockchain.news
TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange
This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
blockchain.news
U.K. Central Bank and Treasury Believe Digital Pound is Needed
According to a story that was published by the Daily Telegraph on February 4, the Bank of England (BoE) and His Majesty's Treasury feel that it is possible that the United Kingdom will need to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the year 2030. According to a source...
blockchain.news
Crypto Firms Make Job Cuts Amidst Ongoing Crypto Winter
This week, many cryptocurrency companies have eliminated jobs in response to the current crypto winter. However, these companies have chosen to keep "impactful" people on staff as they prepare for a "longer slump." At least 216 jobs were cut across three different cryptocurrency companies. These companies are open-source software laboratory...
blockchain.news
Marathon Digital Holdings Sells Some of Its Bitcoin for the First Time
The cryptocurrency mining company Marathon Digital Holdings has sold part of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings for the first time in the last two years, making it the second biggest publicly-listed holder of Bitcoin. The firm reported in an update that was published on February 2 that throughout the month of...
blockchain.news
Binance Bans WazirX From Using Its Services
The ongoing dispute between the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Zanmai, the operator behind the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, continues with a new blog post claiming that Binance is prohibiting WazirX from making use of its services. This is the latest development in the ongoing conflict between the two parties.
blockchain.news
Committee Appointed to Represent Unsecured Creditors in Genesis Global bankruptcy
According to documents filed with the court on February 4, a committee consisting of seven members has been constituted to represent the interests of unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy case involving Genesis Global. The committee will act as the representatives of the creditors in court, and it will have the...
blockchain.news
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has acknowledged a recent spate of third party scams
FTX, a defunct cryptocurrency exchange, has admitted that its clients have recently been targeted by a series of scams and frauds perpetrated by third parties. These schemes were designed to take advantage of the consumers' dire financial circumstances. On February 3, FTX issued a warning to its clients about recent...
blockchain.news
WisdomTree cryptocurrency funds lose value in fourth quarter
As a result of the protracted bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, the value of the digital asset assets managed by WisdomTree, a fund management company based in the United States, fell by a significant amount during the fourth quarter. The cryptocurrency funds managed by WisdomTree had a...
blockchain.news
Senate Banking Committee to Hold Second Hearing on Crypto Market Crash
The Senate Banking Committee of the United States Congress has planned a second hearing to investigate the effects that might result from a meltdown in the cryptocurrency market. Sherrod Brown, the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, made a notice on February 3 stating that senators will get together on...
blockchain.news
The Number of Crypto-Related Enforcement Actions in the United States Grows
According to a study that was just recently released by Solidus Labs, a company that specialises in blockchain risk monitoring, the number of enforcement actions in the United States that were associated to cryptocurrencies had a significant increase in 2022. This was reported by the company in a study that was just recently published. The data shown here was collected from a poll that was carried out in the year 2022. It has been alleged that the corporation notified them of this. The findings of the investigation made this point quite clear. Both state and federal agencies are now in the process of establishing new standards and guidelines for themselves to use as points of reference for the way in which they carry out their respective law enforcement responsibilities.
blockchain.news
Indonesia's Ministry of Trade is reportedly aiming to roll out a national crypto exchange
It has been claimed that Indonesia's Ministry of Trade is planning to launch a national cryptocurrency exchange by June of this year. This would be six months later than the ministry's prior goal date of December 2022. At the beginning of Crypto Literacy Month on February 2 in Jakarta, Trade...
blockchain.news
Billionaire Ray Dalio believes that fiat is in jeopardy
Although the billionaire Ray Dalio feels that fiat currency is in danger, he is also of the opinion that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor stablecoins are the solution to the problem. As a kind of reaction, individuals of the cryptocurrency community have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.
blockchain.news
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has described fiat currency as being in serious jeopardy
Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor, has said that fiat money is under "jeopardy" as an effective store of wealth, but he does not think that Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins will be the answer to the problem. On February 2, the founder of the hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates appeared on...
blockchain.news
Russia largest bank is moving forward with the plan
Sberbank, the biggest bank in Russia, is pushing ahead with the plan to deploy its decentralised financing (DeFi) platform. The bank is now getting ready to test out the product within the next few months. The head of Sberbank's Blockchain Lab, Konstantin Klimenko, said on February 3 that the financial...
Comments / 0