According to a study that was just recently released by Solidus Labs, a company that specialises in blockchain risk monitoring, the number of enforcement actions in the United States that were associated to cryptocurrencies had a significant increase in 2022. This was reported by the company in a study that was just recently published. The data shown here was collected from a poll that was carried out in the year 2022. It has been alleged that the corporation notified them of this. The findings of the investigation made this point quite clear. Both state and federal agencies are now in the process of establishing new standards and guidelines for themselves to use as points of reference for the way in which they carry out their respective law enforcement responsibilities.

2 DAYS AGO