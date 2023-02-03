ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
Dolce Italia Restaurant in North Wildwood For Sale.

Building and well established turn-key family owned Dolce Italia restaurant in Prime North Wildwood location! Restaurant being sold with a fully equipped well maintained kitchen. Garage door on 3rd Ave for loading that connects to Large storage and prep area of kitchen. Plenty of seating inside. 12 off street parking spots. In total, Building has 5 store fronts. Dolce Restaurant has two store fronts and Dolce Bakery has one store front. Flower Child Beauty Bar and Spa has a lease for two store fronts. This building and Restaurant is located across from the fire house and where Festivals are located on Old New Jersey! Fantastic location!.
A $65M rustic resort minutes from the ocean has been proposed in this Shore community

A Philadelphia developer wants to build a rustic lodge-style resort with event space in Dennis Township, about 9 minutes from the beach in Avalon. The 30.8 acre property is currently undeveloped. The plan calls for constructing a three-story main lodge with 56 guest rooms, 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a man-made lake, a roughly 5,000-square-foot tavern, a 6,500-square-foot playhouse, a 6,600-square-foot primary event barn and a roughly 4,500-square-foot secondary event barn.
