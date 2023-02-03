Davis Cup, Coach, Russia: Everything you always wanted to know about Dmitry Tursunov (but never had time to find out)

Read full article on original website
Davis Cup Friday Wrap: Zverev beats Wawrinka; Evans upset in Bogota, Serbia and U.S. take 2-0 lead
In perhaps the most eagerly anticipated match of Davis Cup action this weekend, former world No 1 Alexander Zverev, coming off a seven-month injury lay-off, defeated three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in their Davis Cup Qualifier in Trier. Zverev won 6-4 6-1 to score only his...
American Parks beats Zanevska to reach first WTA Tour final
American Alycia Parks achieved another milestone in her burgeoning career as she beat Belgian Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the Lyon Open, her first on the WTA Tour. Parks, ranked No 79, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, and...
Zverev on the comeback trail with Davis Cup win over Wawrinka: “That was the best match since my injury”
It has been a long road back to full fitness for Alexander Zverev but eight months on from his nasty ankle injury at the French Open, the German is moving in the right direction. His 6-4, 6-1 win over Stan Wawrinka in the Davis Cup qualifier on Friday was only...
‘He broke our relationship, I didn’t do anything’ – Kyrgios and Tsitsipas in new war of words
Stefanos Tsitsipas weighed back in on his simmering feud with Nick Kyrgios – who has, unsurprisingly, hit right back. It all stems back to their third-round match at Wimbledon last year. On that occasion, the Australian served underarm and had a row with the umpire, while a frustrated Tsitsipas later swiped a ball into the crowd, triggering his opponent to call for him to be defaulted; after a bad-tempered match reached its conclusion, a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 win for Kyrgios, both players continued to complain about the other in the post-match press conferences.
Improving Thiem eyes return to the top
Dominic Thiem is not giving up any time soon. The Austrian won the US Open in 2020 and the thought of living such moments again keeps him going now that he is 99th in the world as he recovers full fitness and confidence after a couple of years in the wilderness due to injury and a loss of motivation.
