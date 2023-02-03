Davis Cup, Coach, Russia: Everything you always wanted to know about Dmitry Tursunov (but never had time to find out)

Stefanos Tsitsipas weighed back in on his simmering feud with Nick Kyrgios – who has, unsurprisingly, hit right back. It all stems back to their third-round match at Wimbledon last year. On that occasion, the Australian served underarm and had a row with the umpire, while a frustrated Tsitsipas later swiped a ball into the crowd, triggering his opponent to call for him to be defaulted; after a bad-tempered match reached its conclusion, a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 win for Kyrgios, both players continued to complain about the other in the post-match press conferences.

1 DAY AGO