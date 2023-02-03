Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Evansville Man Faces Charges Following Traffic Stop
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says an Evansville man is facing charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning for failing to maintain his lane of travel on U.S. 41 near Fort Branch. 43-year-old Michael Wright was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Driving While Suspended/ Habitual Traffic Violator.
wbiw.com
ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment
BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
wzdm.com
Merom Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Merom man is behind bars after fleeing a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was on patrol in the Merom area Friday when he saw 33-year-old Artie Grimes pull out of a yard onto Second Street. Grimes had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Grimes took off through town at a high rate of speed, driving through multiple yards.
Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from a business, including a catalytic converter. According to the Terre Haute Police, 26-year-old Ethan Delaney and 22-year-old Christopher Miller, both of Terre Haute, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2. Police said the incident began when […]
wamwamfm.com
wbiw.com
Random alcohol and drug screening leads to arrest after man swaps urine
BEDFORD – An Indiana Department of Corrections Parole Officer arrested 41-year-old Christopher Wade, of Bedford, on Feb. 1 after Wade used someone else’s urine during a random alcohol and drug test in the restroom of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Wade is required as part of his...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after Bedford Police officers recover two stolen vehicles
BEDFORD – A Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police Officer Brian Sorrells responded to a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Stevens Avenue behind Lowe’s. The victim told police he had seen his vehicle drive away from the scene...
wevv.com
JPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and active warrant
A Gibson County woman is now behind bars in Dubois County, Indiana after police say they found multiple drugs in a vehicle. Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop near 13th St. and Dewey St. on Friday around 1:45 in the afternoon. Authorities say the front seat passenger, Mindy Jo Carroll,...
Two officers shot in Lawrence County after suspect runs from traffic stop
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. A Lawrence County deputy made a traffic stop and pulled a suspect’s vehicle into the gas station off of State Road 37 in Mitchell. ISP said a second Lawrence […]
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
wzdm.com
Two Police Recovering from Gunshot Wounds After Incident in Mitchell
Two police officers were shot during a traffic stop yesterday on State Road 37 in Mitchell. The officers involved are identified as Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson. A police K-9 alerted the officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Knox County – Friday morning, February 3, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north between two houses. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Moments later, Vincennes Police located a male running from the traffic stop. The male was identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, of Vincennes. Officers received information Eaton had allegedly eaten a bag of methamphetamine while running away from the traffic stop. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. A search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle contained approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, 31 small empty baggies, two scales, 10 syringes, and one pill. Eaton was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Court docs: West Terre Haute Police arrest 2 for dealing meth, other drug charges
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man and a Kansas woman are facing several felony charges following a traffic stop in West Terre Haute. According to court documents, Tammy Lynn Grisham, 38, of Kansas, and Darryl Livingston, 37, of Terre Haute, are facing numerous felony charges related to the events of Jan. […]
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
wzdm.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Returned to Daviess County Jail
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Washington convenience store in April of 2018 is now being held in the Daviess County Security Center following his arrest in Marion County, Illinois on Monday. The Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Washington Police Department with the arrest...
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Derek Fox, 34, of Velpin, was arrested on a count of domestic battery on a child under 14. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Christopher Robinson, 57, of Evansville, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $2,500. Jacob Lindsey, 21, of Alma, was...
Comments / 0