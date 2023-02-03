A Merom man is behind bars after fleeing a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was on patrol in the Merom area Friday when he saw 33-year-old Artie Grimes pull out of a yard onto Second Street. Grimes had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Grimes took off through town at a high rate of speed, driving through multiple yards.

MEROM, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO