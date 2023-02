URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne. Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...

