SFGate
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-071230- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph. with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to. 35 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind. 15...
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne. Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
