Athens, GA

Georgia announces signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
At last, Georgia announced the signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. He was the only unsigned member of Georgia’s 2023 signing class.

Meriweather is a 3-star offensive tackle of Brunswick, Ga.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

