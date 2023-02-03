Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol over 5 times legal limit in Penn Hills head-on crash, police say

A Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit when her vehicle hit another head-on during a December crash, police say.

Jelyssa Martinez, 28, of Pittsburgh, is facing a slew of charges for crash, which injured four adults and a toddler. It happened along Frankstown Road near Erhardt Drive in Penn Hills just before 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills

Allegheny County police said Martinez’s blood alcohol was 0.423%, more than five times the legal limit of .08%. Her toxicology was also positive for cannabinoids and THC, according to court documents, and she had a suspended driver’s license.

Three of the four adults were transported to local hospitals from the crash and a fourth sought treatment after the crash. One of the adults is still in the hospital, according to the complaint.

Martinez was not injured.

She is charged with several counts of aggravated assault, accidents involving death or injury, reckless driving and DUI.

Allegheny County police said Martinez turned herself in this morning. She was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

TRENDING NOW: