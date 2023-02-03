ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol over 5 times legal limit in Penn Hills head-on crash, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit when her vehicle hit another head-on during a December crash, police say.

Jelyssa Martinez, 28, of Pittsburgh, is facing a slew of charges for crash, which injured four adults and a toddler. It happened along Frankstown Road near Erhardt Drive in Penn Hills just before 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills

Allegheny County police said Martinez’s blood alcohol was 0.423%, more than five times the legal limit of .08%. Her toxicology was also positive for cannabinoids and THC, according to court documents, and she had a suspended driver’s license.

Three of the four adults were transported to local hospitals from the crash and a fourth sought treatment after the crash. One of the adults is still in the hospital, according to the complaint.

Martinez was not injured.

She is charged with several counts of aggravated assault, accidents involving death or injury, reckless driving and DUI.

Allegheny County police said Martinez turned herself in this morning. She was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    • Comments / 13

    Proud Patriot
    3d ago

    obviously she doesn't listen when her driver's license is suspended and with a blood alcohol level of that number, she should have almost been comatose. so since she can't stop drinking and she can't stop driving I suggest they put her in jail this time and let her dry out and sit for a couple years before she kills someone which you know she will. get the drunks off the roads

    Reply(1)
    6
    tslorari1087 33
    3d ago

    Absolutely awful. Wish the best for the children and victims that didn’t deserve this and a full recovery. ❤️

    Reply
    6
     

