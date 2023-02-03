Read full article on original website
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
Convicted drug lord "El Chapo" sends "SOS" message to Mexico's president from U.S. prison
Mexico's president said Wednesday that he would consider a request by convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to return from the United States to complete his sentence on humanitarian grounds. The message from El Chapo was described as an "SOS" by one of his attorneys. The Sinaloa cartel founder...
Probation violation arrest results in confiscation of drugs and money
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after an arrest for a probation violation leads to the discovery of drugs and thousands of dollars. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Lauren Horn was arrested by Mingo County Deputies and Probation Officers for a probation violation.
Legal marijuana: This is your brain on drugs, Part 3
The previous session covered the highly politized world of Nixon’s war on drugs. Throughout the decades, until the 1980s that is, marijuana kept popping back up as something that most Americans were not afraid of.
$4 million of cocaine found in truckload of decorative stones in San Diego
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that more than $4 million worth of cocaine has been seized by from a tractor trailer carrying decorative stone at San Diego's Tecate Cargo Facility.
Border officials seize about 757,000 fentanyl pills, 92 pounds of meth
Border officials say authorities recently busted suspected smugglers with about 757,000 fentanyl pills and over 90 pounds of methamphetamine.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
280,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 600 pounds of powder seized from Ohio, neighboring states in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky alone, personnel seized more than 280,00 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder – more...
San Angelo LIVE!
American Woman Caught Smuggling 91lbs of Meth in Her Personal Belongings
The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
How a Cartel Tricked Mexico’s Government to Steal 20 Tons of Cocaine
The most significant narco-corruption trial in the history of the United States and Mexico has—at least so far—failed to deliver on lofty expectations from the press and public that Sinaloa Cartel members will testify about delivering massive bribes to their country’s former presidents. Instead, the first week...
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López
Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
McAllen man accused of transporting 253 pounds of methamphetamine
A McAllen man said he was going to be paid thousands of dollars to transport illegal narcotics from Mexico into the United States, a federal criminal complaint reads. The federal criminal complaint also states that Mauricio Enrique Paez, born in 2000, knew he was transporting drugs but didn’t know it was 114.80 kilograms or 253.09 pounds of methamphetamine.
‘Slimming pill’ drug to be classified as poison after at least 33 deaths
A toxic chemical marketed as a ‘slimming pill’ is to be added to a list of poisons by the government after it was connected to at least 33 deaths.DNP - or 2.4 Dinitrophenol - is banned for human consumption but has been advertised online as something that aids weight loss and a ‘fat burner’. It is also classified as an explosive and contains chemicals used in First World War bombs. From October 1, DNP will be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972 which means anyone who wishes to buy it will need a licence from a registered pharmacist.Families of those...
Brother and Sister Die From Rabies After Multiple Bites From 'Wild Animal'
Rabies is preventable if treatment is administered promptly following exposure, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal in humans.
newsnationnow.com
‘Super meth’: What to know about the deadly drug
(NewsNation) — A new kind of methamphetamine called “super meth” is cheaper and more potent to users, raising concerns among experts. Super meth is a methamphetamine produced in Mexican drug labs with a unique construction. The drug is 93% pure, and the high produced from it can last 24 hours. Mexican drug cartels are mass producing this substance with cheaper ingredients, making production costs low. The result is a much more potent drug, which treatment specialists say users are struggling to kick.
newsnationnow.com
Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America
(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
