'We're Losing': Police Shoot 16-Year-Old Fleeing Scene of Protests Against Mass Farmland Seizure, Impending Famine
The Dutch government is proposing to acquire or shut down up to 3,000 farms that don't comply with EU net-zero targets, with a goal of closing 50% of all farms by 2030. To reduce nitrogen emissions, plans call for the closure of 11,200 farms and a reduction of livestock at 17,600 others.
At Least 25 Killed in Burkina Faso Attack in Seno Province
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country...
Pakistan's Former President Musharraf, Key U.S. Ally Against Al Qaeda, Is Dead
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI (Reuters) - Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the militant group's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79. Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military...
Congo Blames Rebels for U.N. Peacekeeper Death as Insecurity Spurs Protests
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congo's government on Monday blamed M23 rebels for an attack on a helicopter that killed a United Nations peacekeeper, as hundreds in the eastern city of Goma demonstrated over spiralling insecurity in the region. Militia violence has racked Democratic Republic of Congo's vast...
Kenya Labor Court Rules That Facebook Can Be Sued
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A judge in Kenya has ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in the East African country. Meta tried to have the case dropped, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over their operations, but the labor court judge dismissed that in a ruling on Monday.
One Peacekeeper Killed in Congo After U.N. Chopper Comes Under Fire
One Peacekeeper Killed in Congo After U.N. Chopper Comes Under Fire. GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -One U.N. peacekeeper from South Africa was killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday when a helicopter operated by the peacekeeping force came under fire while in mid-air, the U.N. mission in Congo and South Africa's military said.
At Least 10 Killed in Turkey Earthquake, Dozens Trapped Under Rubble
ANKARA (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed in Turkey after an earthquake shook the country's south and also northern Syria, two local Turkish officials said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.
Turkey Intercity Bus Crash Kills 8, Injures Dozens -State Media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and some 35 were injured, with four in critical condition, after an intercity bus toppled off a highway in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar district, Governor Kubra Guran Yigitbasi told state media. The passenger bus was on a cross-country route from Diyarbakir in the east...
After Huge Turkey Quake, Diyarbakir Residents Pray for Missing Families
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - In the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, residents were hoping and praying for news of relatives and friends after a massive earthquake and a huge aftershock turned apartment blocks into mounds of rubble and piles of shattered masonry. With emergency services and rescuers already on the...
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
At Least 34 Killed in Somaliland Clashes - Medics
BOSASO (Reuters) -At least 34 people were killed in clashes between soldiers and anti-government fighters in a disputed town in Somalia's northern breakaway region of Somaliland on Monday, doctors and officials said. The region's government said on Twitter armed men attacked army bases and state offices in Laascaanood early in...
Russia Says Ukraine Planning to Blow up Buildings in False Flag Operation
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of preparing to blow up buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and then accuse Moscow of carrying out war crimes and targeting civilians in a false flag operation. The defence ministry provided no evidence for the claims, which it outlined in...
Fierce Fighting in North of Ukraine's Bakhmut, Says Russian Head of Wagner Militia
(Reuters) - The head of Russia's private Wagner militia said on Sunday that fierce fighting was ongoing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of Russian forces' attention for weeks. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner group, said his...
Saudi Diplomats Leave Afghanistan, Relocate to Pakistani Capital -Sources
(Reuters) - Saudi diplomats have left Afghanistan for "training" and will return, the Taliban administration said on Monday, though three sources familiar with the matter said security concerns had contributed to their departure. A diplomatic source and two other sources said Saudi Arabia's diplomats had left by air and relocated...
Turkey Committed to Leaving Syria After Settlement, Syrian Opposition Says
GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior member of Syria's political opposition said on Monday that Turkey had given assurances it would withdraw forces from northern Syria once a final political settlement is reached. "I met the [Turkish] minister of foreign affairs and the security forces, they...committed to leave Syria after the...
Turkey Quake Rescue Teams Comb Through Wreckage of Iskenderun Hospital
ISKENDERUN, Turkey (Reuters) - Rescue teams on Monday were searching through the wreckage of the state hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey, that was partly flattened by a huge earthquake that has already claimed almost 3,000 lives. As darkness fell, a wounded person was pulled out of the rubble and taken away...
Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
Without Supplying Evidence, Russia Says It's Investigating Alleged Ukrainian Use of Chemical Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia's state Investigative Committee said on Monday it was examining the alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces near the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut. Ukraine's Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the allegation, which was not accompanied by any publicly released...
Ukraine Ready to Repel Possible Russian Offensive This Month, Defence Minister
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time, Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday. Russia could launch the new attack for "symbolic" reasons around...
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
