High School Juniors to take part in 22nd annual Junior Leadership Dayton Program

Later today, juniors across area high schools are set to participate in the 22nd annual Junior Leadership Dayton Program on Philanthropy and Volunteerism.

Eight area schools will have some of their High school juniors learning how individuals can help others and create a better community, according to a release.

The “Making a Difference in Your Community” program will start with a presentation from the Dayton Foundation, followed by a tour of Daybreak. The foundation assists homeless and vulnerable youth in the Miami Valley.

After students finish at Daybreak, they will go to visit three other local nonprofit organizations and hear the challenges and concerns they are facing.

Junior Leadership Dayton is a nine-month program that focuses on leadership in the community and emphasizes values such as honesty, respect, caring, and responsibility.

High schools set to participate include: