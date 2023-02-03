JOSHUA MATTHEW SIBLEY, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born in Baton Rouge, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He was an electrician by trade and loved LSU sports. He was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew and loved him. Joshua is survived by his two sons, Jace Valenti and Brayden Sibley, step-son, Landon Bergeron, his father, Joey Lee Sibley and wife, Rachel, a brother, Jason Sibley; his grandmother and the apple of his eye, Sandy Labruzzo, a sister, Fallyn Garofalo Parrett, a brother, Ryan Garofalo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Kristal Bergeron. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Labruzzo, his uncle, Kevin Labruzzo and maternal grandfather, Frank Labruzzo; his paternal grandparents, Jerry Darrell Sibley and Grace K. Sibley; his uncles, Jerry Sibley, Jr., Robert Young, Sr. and Kevin Benton.

