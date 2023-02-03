Read full article on original website
Steven Michael Miller
Steven Michael Miller of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born on Tuesday, July 13, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa. Steven was formerly a resident of St. Bernard and was currently residing in Tickfaw. He was a...
Charles “Mikey” Michael Wayne Bailey
Charles “Mikey” Michael Wayne Bailey passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence in Lutcher, Louisiana at the age of 41. He was born on February 20, 1981, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Linda and Charles Bailey. He was a custom carpenter and cabinet maker for over 25 years. He was a proud father and loved his children and family with all his heart. Mikey enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and was happiest just being with his family.
Mary Barbara Mixon Kinchen
Mary Barbara Mixon Kinchen of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on Monday, January 12, 1942, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Varnado Mixon. Mary was a graduate of Ponchatoula High School class of 1960, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, and was an elementary school teacher. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula and had a strong Christian faith. Mary taught Sunday School, sang in choirs, and loved to sing, decorate, and watch Notre Dame football.
Joshua Matthew Sibley
JOSHUA MATTHEW SIBLEY, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born in Baton Rouge, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He was an electrician by trade and loved LSU sports. He was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew and loved him. Joshua is survived by his two sons, Jace Valenti and Brayden Sibley, step-son, Landon Bergeron, his father, Joey Lee Sibley and wife, Rachel, a brother, Jason Sibley; his grandmother and the apple of his eye, Sandy Labruzzo, a sister, Fallyn Garofalo Parrett, a brother, Ryan Garofalo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Kristal Bergeron. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Labruzzo, his uncle, Kevin Labruzzo and maternal grandfather, Frank Labruzzo; his paternal grandparents, Jerry Darrell Sibley and Grace K. Sibley; his uncles, Jerry Sibley, Jr., Robert Young, Sr. and Kevin Benton.
Kevin Randyll Thames
Kevin Randyll Thames, 58, of Mandeville, LA won his 10-year battle with ALS in the early morning hours of January 31, 2023 when he passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Kevin was a loving husband to his wife of 35 years, Julie McDonald Thames, a devoted father to his children, Conner Thames, Tyler Thames, and Anna Kathryn Smith (Dillon) and a faithful son to his mother, Judi James Kramer.
Elliot Martin Smith
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Elliot Martin “Bob,” “Bullet” Smith joined the love of his life, Joan, in heaven. He was 94. Bob leaves behind his five children, Michael, Laurel, Mitchell, Mark, and Glen, his daughters-in-law, Gina and Laura, and his son-in-law, Tommy. Also left to cherish his memory are his ten grandchildren, Sabrina, Mitch, Ashley, Meagan, Dale, Alexa, Taylor, Eli, Matthew, and Sophia, and his eleven great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Alex, Donovan, Emmy, Brennan, Dylan, Jayce, Ella, Vivian, Alayna, and Avery…all of whom lovingly refer to him as “Popsy.”
David Robert Kenny
David Robert Kenny, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, LA. He was born on May 1, 1947, in Carrollton, GA, a resident of Bogalusa and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. David was a veteran having served his country in the United States Navy from June 1967 until March 1971 and in the United States Army from May 1987 until December 1989. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #24.
Richard Aaron Lee
Richard Aaron Lee of Robert, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the age of 70. He was born on August 14, 1952, in Independence, Louisiana, the son of the late Sidney Lee, Sr. and Helen Joiner Lee. Richard loved heavy equipment and having a drink with friends at Millside. His parents used to take all the kids to Chappapeela Creek to go swimming for Fourth of July. Richard loved spending time with his family and they made many great memories together.
Marsha Maddox Smalley
Marsha Maddox Smalley passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was on January 14, 1950. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral services at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Avenue, Covington Louisiana on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM with visitation on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
Sandra Kay (Pitchford) Leonard
Announcing the death of Sandra Kay (Pitchford) Leonard. Married to William (Bill) Leonard for 53 years. Both were born in Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Louisiana in the late 1960’s. She is survived by two brothers Doug and David Pitchford and one sister Beverly Newell. Sandy had three children Carrie Ann Lehman, Tracy May Serpas, and William (Billy) Leonard II. These children had 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sandy was a cosmetologist but spent most of her life as a happy home maker. Her parents were Travis and Mildred Pitchford. Sandy was the best Grand Mommy you could have ever had. She will be greatly missed.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: February 6-12, 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team opens its 2023 season, while the basketball, track and tennis teams will also be in action during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lion softball team, which was picked second in the preseason Southland Conference poll and returns five...
WBB: Southeastern sweeps TAMU-CC
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home in the University Center Saturday afternoon, 59-51. Southeastern (13-8, 8-3 Southland) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (14-8, 9-2 SLC) met for the second time this season as SLU handed the Islanders their second loss of the season, sweeping both regular season games between the two Southland opponents. Southeastern previously beat Texas A&M-CC 53-46 back on Thursday January 12 in Corpus Christi, Texas which would be its only SLC loss until this afternoon in the University Center.
J&M Industries, Inc. celebrates 50 years milestone
PONCHATOULA---February 2023 marks the 50th Anniversary Year of J&M Industries, Inc. (J&M), a family-owned and operated business. This milestone is a significant achievement for J&M on its mission to provide excellence and innovation to the many industries they serve. The Company has grown from a two-person operation recycling used coffee bags in a garage in New Orleans to one of the premier tarp manufacturers in the United States, employing over 100 people nationwide.
Tony David Johnson
Tony David Johnson, 53, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Tony was an avid outdoorsman and a devoted husband and father. With a quick wit and a helping hand, Tony was always found outside teaching his children how to fish, repair a motor, or imparting a life lesson.
TPG crews plan closure of Hoover Road for cross drain work on Feb. 20
PONCHATOULA—In order to install new cross drain pipes at two different locations in the soon-to-be constructed roundabout at Sisters Road, Tangipahoa Parish road crews will close Hoover Road on Monday, Feb. 20. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the work has been scheduled in conjunction with the Mardi Gras...
Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday
SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
MBB: McFarlane’s career day can’t overcome hot-shooting Islanders
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a career game out of Roger McFarlane, but a first half that saw the Lions get outscored by 20 points by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was too much to overcome, falling to the Islanders 83-72 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
