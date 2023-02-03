ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Bay News 9

Winter Haven road shut down; suspect dead after carjacking

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Sentencing day arrives for confessed Tampa double murderer

TAMPA, Fla. — The confessed killer in a notorious decades-old Tampa double murder is set to be sentenced in court Monday. The penalty phase is set to start in the Steven Lorenzo trial. What You Need To Know. Lorenzo is the confessed killer in a Tampa double murder case...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Multiple potholes pose problem on Osceola road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of the Oaks subdivision often drive on a service road to get to Pleasant Hill Road, instead of having to use John Young Parkway, and they say it is pitted with multiple potholes. What You Need To Know. A service road connecting a subdivision...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — The central Florida community honored the life of Tyre Nichols at a vigil at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Saturday night. At the ceremony, they also talked about gun violence and police brutality nationwide. What You Need To Know. Tyre Nichols was honored at a...
ORLANDO, FL

