Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Chamber of Commerce Promoting the “Business Investors Program”

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce has a fund available for people wanting to start a business and need some help with collateral.

Atlantic Executive Chamber Director Bailey Smith said two years ago, the chamber formed the “Business Investors Fund.” Smith says the idea came from board member Kent Hansen. Smith says this is a fund that works as a loan vetted through a bank.

Smith says the bank calls the chamber, fills them in on the applicant, and the Atlantic Chamber will provide the applicant with 20 guarantees that people have signed and used as collateral for this loan.

Smith says the loan is a guarantee of one thousand dollars.

An individual can come down to the chamber and sign the guarantee; if the bank uses that person guaranteed note, the person is not out of their money unless the borrower defaults on the loan. Smith says nobody must write a check unless the business closes.

Western Iowa Today

Carolyn Oldenburg Obituary

Funeral Services for 84 year old Carolyn Oldenburg of Harlan will be Friday, February 10th at 5PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 3PM. Burial will be at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tim Sellers Obituary

Tim Sellers, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. Services are pending. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
