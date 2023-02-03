ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've been to eating-disorder treatment 7 times. Here's what I wish I'd known before I went into care.

By Brooke Metz
The author.

Courtesy of Brooke Metz

Over the past few years I've been to eating-disorder treatment seven times, with varying levels of care, from inpatient to outpatient. As discussions about these disorders become more prevalent, it's essential to explore the parts of eating-disorder care that people don't often talk about or even think about before becoming a patient.

While I found treatment traumatizing, whether higher levels of care will be helpful for you depends on your individual triggers, needs, and preferences. The most important lesson I learned from treatment is the importance of advocating for myself. Because of the trauma I experienced with providers, I also want to advocate for others.

As eating-disorder patients , we deserve quality care that does not default to outdated methods that are not trauma-informed or even appropriate for all patients. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you're trying to decide whether a higher level of care is right for you.

It should be your choice

The most important part of this decision is how you, the patient, feel about it. Looking back, I wish I'd had the courage to stand up for myself when providers coerced me into treatment. It was never something I wanted to do. Higher levels of care can be profoundly traumatic and involve major sacrifices, so understanding whether you feel ready to try a higher level of care is essential.

It can also be financially draining, so check to see whether you can afford the associated expenses, such as treatment bills and additional costs like a plane ticket to a cross-country facility.

Treatment requires you to surrender your typical routine, so you'll want to see whether you can feasibly take time off from school or work and feel comfortable doing so.

But most importantly, reflect on whether treatment is something you actually want and find appropriate for your needs. You may find it helpful to consult with your doctor on any health concerns or talk the decision over with family or a significant other. Ultimately, you're the one who will be the patient, so what feels right to you matters most.

This isn't your fault

Eating disorders are biopsychosocial disorders influenced by many factors out of our control. But some treatment centers don't take this into account, emphasizing that recovery is a choice and if their cookie-cutter approach doesn't work for the patient, it's the patient's fault.

I was often told that I wasn't trying hard enough or that I didn't want recovery enough, as if the illness could be healed simply through willpower. This left me feeling ashamed, like a lost cause. The reality was that I was trying very hard — and providers weren't trying hard enough to help me.

"It's the responsibility of providers to treat patients with respect and dignity," says Rachel Benson Monroe , a therapist based in Massachusetts. "It's never the patient's fault."

While providers often cater to patients who recover quickly and have strong outside support systems, a major part of the illness is isolation and the struggle to recover. My disorder often felt like my only friend, creating even more confusion. If you don't feel super motivated in recovery, it's not your fault.

Treatment is an industry

When I cycled through several rounds of treatment, I noticed my fellow patients often did the same. When I asked why this was so common, the therapist said that while treatment may not work the first time, you may pick up helpful things each time you return.

While this is an effective business model, it's not ideal for a patient who never wants to come back.

"Higher levels of care often don't attend to the systemic forms of trauma that lead to struggle and increased risk for relapse," says Jennie Wang-Hall , a psychologist and social-justice advocate. "This can lead to the revolving-door phenomenon that further discourages clients and can lead to hopelessness."

There's nothing wrong with trying out a treatment center if you believe it's the right thing for you, but struggling after your return is a common experience.

There are other options

Eating disorders are incredibly isolating, and the shame-based nature of treatment centers often emphasizes this loneliness. Some say community care is a more effective tool for recovery; Wang-Hall says this can include support groups, peer mentorship, access to resources, and job opportunities.

"Community care is where we need to be moving as a field," Wang-Hall said. "Increasingly, folks are finding connection and community on social media, which is really valuable. In-person connection, resources, and support are also crucial."

In my own recovery, I've found volunteering at the Atlanta Humane Society incredibly healing . Knowing I get to see my dogs every weekend helps me get through each day and gives me a reason to recover that I never had before. It has also helped me take care of my body for a purpose higher than myself. To be able to walk the dogs, I have to stay healthy. I know they need me, and I can't let them down.

