Lady Dogs fall to No. 3 LSU in Overtime

Baton Rouge, La. - Third-ranked LSU improved to 22-0 and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference with a thrilling 82-77 victory over Georgia at the raucous Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs are now 15-9 and 4-6.

This thriller featured 16 tie scores and 12 lead changes, with the upset-hunting Lady Bulldogs leading for over 12 minutes longer than the Tigers.

LSU was relentless on the offensive boards. The Tigers had 26 offensive boards, including three off of missed free throws down the stretch that led to LSU points. The Lady Bulldogs were outrebounded by 12 for the game. LSU also finished plus-seven in the turnover department and shot 21 more free throws. LSU was 28 of 45 from the foul line. Georgia was 15 of 24 at the stripe.

Angel Reese recorded her 22nd consecutive double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 boards.

Georgia was led by Diamond Battles, who scored 22 points, one of five Lady Bulldogs in double figures, and had five steals. The Lady Dogs shot 54.7% from the field and made six more field goals than the Tigers.

“We played hard, we fought hard, I’m very proud of our team,” said Georgia Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. “LSU did a great job on the offensive boards, and that was a huge factor. This was a tough loss, but we did a lot of really good things that we can build on.”

The Lady Bulldogs led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, then LSU grabbed a 30-29 halftime lead. Georgia would come back to lead 55-50 after three, and extended the advantage to 59-50 in the fourth quarter. But LSU would fight back with a 13-4 run to tie the game at 63-63.

With the game tied at 66-66 in the final minute, both teams missed opportunities to grab the lead and the win in the closing seconds, forcing the first overtime of the season for both teams.

In the extra session, LSU was 5-6 from the floor, including a critical three from Alexis Morris to give the Tigers a 77-74 lead, which would not be relinquished, with 49 seconds remaining. Both teams were five of 10 from the foul line in overtime.

Georgia gets back in action Sunday on the road against Vanderbilt.