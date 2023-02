Police in two Atlanta suburbs are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects that left antisemitic fliers on some residents' driveways on Sunday, authorities said. Both the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police departments said they are investigating the incidents. "The Dunwoody Police Department is aware that a number of residents of all faiths received anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways overnight. We are actively investigating this incident and working closely with the Sandy Springs Police Department, as their community was victimized as well," Dunwoody Chief of Police Billy Grogan said in a statement Sunday. Georgia State Rep. Esther Panitch tweeted that she received a flyer in her driveway.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO