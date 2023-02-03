ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man stabbed in attempted robbery downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stabbed downtown in what detectives believe stemmed from an attempted robbery Sunday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to a report of a person stabbed on East Washington Street. Officers arrived and located a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Lafayette. Police said the shooting happened near the Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run apartment complexes, which are just north of the intersection of Concord Road and Brady Lane. Lafayette police were called...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday. Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. Investigators determined the child...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Minor dies following shooting in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a minor has died after he was shot Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates deadly stabbing on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning on the far east side. Officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 10:20 a.m. in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive. While headed to the scene, they were updated that it was a person stabbed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Three-year-old shoots self in leg, taken to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirm a three-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injury is minor. It is unclear how the boy...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Tipton police search for missing library artwork

TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a valuable piece of historic art that was stolen from the Tipton County Public Library. The painting was created in 1920 by artist Glenn Cooper Henshaw and is valued at more than $1,000.
TIPTON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

