Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
Washington County faces power outages in cold weather
NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they're in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages.
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
Reporter froze a pair of jeans in minutes during 'epic' cold blast in Vermont
WCAX reporter Melissa Cooney reports from Burlington, Vermont, saying the record-breaking temperatures in the state are so extreme that her jeans froze "rock solid' in nearly fifteen minutes.
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot
Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow. Former Jay Peak owner accuses state officials for using him as 'pawn' in EB-5 scandal. Updated: moments ago. The former president of...
Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s efforts to take aim at smoking just isn’t cutting it, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. Now. health experts and state officials say they’re trying to improve their approach. The American Lung Association says tobacco use remains the...
Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment
Clayton Clark said he plans to leverage his experience working in state government to advocate for the transit agency’s needs in Montpelier, which many say includes more sustainable funding supported by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment.
Vermonters are urged to prepare for dangerous cold temperatures: 10 tips for staying safe
VERMONT — With wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Vermonters are urged to prepare for dangerous and potentially fatal temperatures. The Vermont State Police will conduct “freeze patrols” on the state’s two interstate highways during the...
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington may reach its coldest temperatures since 1885, with officials projecting 46 degrees below zero and wind speeds close to 135 mph
The National Weather Service said the windchill on Mount Washington on Friday reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially breaking a US record.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Our region is in the deep freeze. Our Elissa Borden did a brief stint outside to find out why people were braving the winds at the Burlington waterfront. It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps. Renaissance Faire to...
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former president of Jay Peak Resort Bill Stenger says the State of Vermont of “covered up” the $200 million fraud that sent him to federal prison. In a six-page affidavit obtained by Channel Three News, Stenger calls himself an “unknowing pawn.”. Stenger...
