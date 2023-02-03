ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
WCAX

VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
WCAX

Report: Vt. smoking cessation funding falls short

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s efforts to take aim at smoking just isn’t cutting it, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. Now. health experts and state officials say they’re trying to improve their approach. The American Lung Association says tobacco use remains the...
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
WCAX

Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

Our region is in the deep freeze. Our Elissa Borden did a brief stint outside to find out why people were braving the winds at the Burlington waterfront. It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps. Renaissance Faire to...
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
