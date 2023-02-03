ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Mild Monday and what’s ahead on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the mild Monday kicking off the week. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 020423

Temperatures have warmed up significantly and will continue. Some drizzle is possible Sunday and some light rain and 40s are expected for mid-week. (Feb. 4, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

High temps and tonight’s Powerball jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the above-average temperatures we’ll see this week. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at the morning’s top headlines. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 6, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Polar Plunge comes to Jackson Field in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got together at Jackson Field to swim for a good cause. The Polar Plunge took place in Lansing on Sunday and people raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, which the organization says they are the biggest fundraiser. People jumped, swam, and conquered cold water during the mid-winter season.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

How cold weather and stress can impact heart health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is American Heart Month, a time for people across the United States to focus on heart health. According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Doctors say cold weather has an impact on...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Beer Trail kicked off Friday and hundreds are expected to join in on the fun to sample selections from some of Lansing’s craft breweries. Nick Mulder is the manager of Dimes Brewhouse, which is one of 11 breweries participating in the trail.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crashes while sailing

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 81-year-old suburban Detroit man died after his iceboat crashed Sunday as he was sailing on frozen Pontiac Lake, authorities said. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Dan Campbell may have hit his head with enough force to kill him, despite wearing a protective helmet and face shield. The Independence Township man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Nearly 20 percent fewer customer outages in 2022, Consumers Energy reports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced that there were nearly 20 percent fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021 after the company made significant upgrades to its electric grid and completed more than 2,000 electric projects last year. The energy provider also reported reducing nearly half the total...
LANSING, MI

