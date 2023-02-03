Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
WILX-TV
Mild Monday and what’s ahead on Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the mild Monday kicking off the week. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 020423
Temperatures have warmed up significantly and will continue. Some drizzle is possible Sunday and some light rain and 40s are expected for mid-week. (Feb. 4, 2023) Temperatures have warmed up significantly and will continue. Some drizzle is possible Sunday and some light rain and 40s are expected for mid-week. (Feb. 4, 2023)
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
WILX-TV
High temps and tonight’s Powerball jackpot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the above-average temperatures we’ll see this week. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at the morning’s top headlines. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 6, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record...
WILX-TV
Polar Plunge comes to Jackson Field in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got together at Jackson Field to swim for a good cause. The Polar Plunge took place in Lansing on Sunday and people raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, which the organization says they are the biggest fundraiser. People jumped, swam, and conquered cold water during the mid-winter season.
WILX-TV
How cold weather and stress can impact heart health
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is American Heart Month, a time for people across the United States to focus on heart health. According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Doctors say cold weather has an impact on...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
WILX-TV
Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Beer Trail kicked off Friday and hundreds are expected to join in on the fun to sample selections from some of Lansing’s craft breweries. Nick Mulder is the manager of Dimes Brewhouse, which is one of 11 breweries participating in the trail.
WILX-TV
Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crashes while sailing
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 81-year-old suburban Detroit man died after his iceboat crashed Sunday as he was sailing on frozen Pontiac Lake, authorities said. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Dan Campbell may have hit his head with enough force to kill him, despite wearing a protective helmet and face shield. The Independence Township man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WILX-TV
City of East Lansing to host free Children’s Cultural Concert Series
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing invites community members to attend their free Children’s Cultural Concert Series this February and March. All concerts are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center located at 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing. The...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
WLUC
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Residents at Lansing apartment complex tired of bug and rodent problem
Residents at an apartment complex in Lansing are fed up with sharing their space with rodents
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
WILX-TV
Nearly 20 percent fewer customer outages in 2022, Consumers Energy reports
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced that there were nearly 20 percent fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021 after the company made significant upgrades to its electric grid and completed more than 2,000 electric projects last year. The energy provider also reported reducing nearly half the total...
MLive.com
It’s so cold out today Michigan has ‘diamond dust’ falling from the sky
If you look out your window today and see tiny, sparkling snowflakes that appear to be falling from a clear blue sky, it’s not snow. It’s diamond dust. It’s happening in parts of Northern Michigan today, Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service. Staff at the...
Comments / 0