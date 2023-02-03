ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Sun returns Friday

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Good morning, Acadiana!

It is a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

But, you factor in a northerly wind, and it's feeling more the low-mid 30s.

The good news is that we will FINALLY return to sunny skies today as highs top out seasonably cool in the mid-upper 50s.

Winds will remain breezy out of the northeast at around 10-15mph.

We are heading for near freezing overnight tonight as lows dip into the low-mid 30s areawide.

Outside of that cold start Saturday morning, we'll actually be slowly warming up through the course of the weekend.

We're looking at highs reaching the lower 60s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We will favor more of a partly-mostly cloudy sky Sunday as highs top out in the upper 60s believe it or not.

Lower 70s to start the new week Monday as highs reach the 70s.

Rain chances and a more unsettled pattern returns for the mid-latter parts of next week.

Enjoy the nicer weather this weekend!

