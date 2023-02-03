ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Companies pledge millions in fed effort to stem road deaths

By Hope Yen
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6hOp_0kbCLVQk00

Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits — including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda — are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a crisis in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday.

It's part of the Department of Transportation 's “Call to Action” campaign, which urges commitments from the private sector, trade groups and health and safety organizations to reduce serious traffic injuries and deaths.

Traffic fatalities are near historic highs after a surge of dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public-private effort, unveiled Friday as part of the department's multiyear strategy started last year to make roads safer, ranges from investments to improve school crosswalks to enhanced seat belt alerts in Uber vehicles and a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote proven injury prevention strategies, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told The Associated Press.

It comes on the heels of the award of 510 transportation grants this week totaling more than $800 million under the bipartisan infrastructure law to states and localities that, for the first time, focus on road safety such as by adding bike lanes, lighting, protected left turns and sidewalks.

After a record spike in 2021, the number of U.S. traffic deaths dipped slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise. More than 40,000 people are killed in road crashes a year.

“It's still a crisis,” Buttigieg said, stressing a need for a national change in mindset. “We’re looking at road deaths coming in year after year in a similar proportion to gun deaths. The problem is they’re so widespread and so common that I fear as a country we’ve gotten used to it and perhaps fallen into the mistaken sense they’re inevitable.”

“We can’t solve any of this on our own,” he added. “We also know there isn’t one piece that will get this all down. But if we add all this together it can be enormous.”

Road travelers will see an array of safety measures this year. Uber told the AP that it is donating $500,000 — its single biggest investment in its effort to reduce drunken driving — for free and discounted rides in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas as part of the “Decide to Ride” program run in tandem with MADD and Anheuser-Busch.

The world's largest ride-share company also said it was doubling the availability of its bike lane alerts this month from 71 cities to 144 for passengers exiting vehicles near cycling routes and providing a safety checklist for Uber Eats bicycle couriers. It also pledged to strengthen its seat belt alerts, such as by increasing their frequency or adding an audio message along with pop-up messages urging riders to “buckle up.”

“We were thinking about how we could make an impact more broadly — how we can get people to start making better choices,” said Kristin Smith, head of Uber's road safety policy. “We know it's going to take a broad coalition of people to be tackling the crisis on U.S. roadways right now.”

Uber's investment comes along with separate commitments from Lyft, the second-largest rideshare company, which has partnered with the Governors Highway Safety Association in recent years to award tens of thousands of dollars in state grants to help reduce impaired driving and curtail speeding.

3M, the maker of Post-it Notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, told the AP it was continuing its partnership with state transportation agencies to identify the best technology to make road signs and lane markings more visible and reflective.

It's already pledged to improve 100 school crossing zones and added to that a commitment of $250,000 this year for a new transportation equity initiative that will fund half a dozen major projects in underserved areas. The company cited as an example its partnership with nonprofit groups to help build out Providence, Rhode Island's, Hope Street Urban Trail last year, featuring new bike and pedestrian lanes connecting the neighborhood to schools and the commercial district.

Dan Chen, president of 3M's Transportation Safety Division, praised the federal government's call for action as the “right approach” that will allow companies like 3M to work in sync with policymakers and other stakeholders “to make roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”

Other businesses and groups joining the effort include American Honda Motor Co., which pledged continuing investments totaling $2 million to improve teen driver safety; UPS, which will install automatic emergency braking on its newer big delivery vehicles; and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group, which will step up its push for industry adoption of safety technologies such as auto high beam.

The Transportation Department said it was issuing an open call for pledges, and more companies were expected to join in the coming weeks.

Buttigieg, noting the need for a sustained, multiyear effort to substantially reduce traffic fatalities, emphasized the opportunities as well with President Joe Biden's five-year $1 trillion infrastructure law and said much more work remained to rebuild public works and improve people's livelihoods.

“I definitely have four years’ worth of items and then some,” he said, speaking of his job as transportation secretary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent almost four times as much as she raised in last fundraising period

Representative Majorie Taylor Greene’s campaign account spent nearly four times as much as it raised during the final weeks of 2022, according to new financial disclosures. The Georgia Republican firebrand delivered her year-end filing to the Federal Election Commission last week. The latest filing chronicles her campaign fundraising and expenses from 29 November to 31 December 2022.Ms Greene’s campaign raised $99,633.77 but spent $389,896.76, almost four times the amount of money she raised. The filing also shows that she had $1,958,194.38 in cash on hand.The fundraising period came just days after Twitter restored Ms Greene’s personal Twitter account under...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

McCarthy says debt default is ‘not an option’ but calls on Washington to ‘change its behaviour’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that defaulting on US debt is not an option but called on Washington to change its behaviour in exchange for raising the debt limit.The California Republican laid out House Republicans’ terms for negotiations before President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday, his first since the GOP recaptured the majority in the lower chamber.Mr McCarthy compared the debt limit to a teenager who spent past the limit of a credit card.“Yes, you pay for it, but, now this is important, you don't allow their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees

New York City, which once had the nation’s strictest workplace vaccination rules for COVID-19, is ending one of its last such mandates, saying it will no longer require the shots for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers.The vaccine mandate, which led to the firing of hundreds of city workers who declined to get the shots, will end Friday, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.Adams, a Democrat, said that with more than 96% of city employees and more than 80% of city residents having received their initial vaccine series, “this is the right moment for this decision.”City Health Commissioner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cancer patient offloaded from flight after ‘repeatedly asking for help with bag’

A woman has claimed that American Airlines offloaded her from a flight in Delhi after she could not place her own cabin bag in the overhead lockers.Meenakshi Sengupta has lodged a complaint with the US airline, telling police and aviation authorities that she has no strength in her arms following surgery and treatment for cancer, and accusing an AA crew member of “extremely rude and arrogant” behaviour.The airline confirmed that a “disruptive customer” had been removed from Flight 293 from Delhi to New York on 30 January. In a complaint to Delhi Police seen by NDTV, Ms Sengupta said she...
The Independent

Greg Abbott announces plan to ban TikTok on Texas government devices to stop ‘security risks’

Texas is ordering state agencies to ban the use of TikTok, as well as other software connected to Chinese and Russian firms, by the middle of next week, governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday.“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Mr Abbott said in a statement. “Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity,” he added.State agencies have until 15...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon

U.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped identify last week’s spy balloon — and determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration.White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that after Biden took office, the U.S. “enhanced our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect.” Speaking at the event hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Sullivan added that as part of those efforts “we were...
The Independent

Meta to buy VR startup Within after favorable court ruling

A federal judge has sided with Facebook parent Meta and cleared the way for the company to buy virtual reality startup Within Unlimited, the maker of the popular fitness app Supernatural.Federal antitrust regulators had sought to block the acquisition on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. But U.S. District Judge Edward Davila denied the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction against the deal. The judge's ruling said the agency did not provide sufficient evidence to prove its case. Meta said it will now proceed with its acquisition of Within Unlimited.The FTC...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies

Results from 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver’s autopsy may take weeks. But online anti-vaccine activists needed only hours after her funeral this week to baselessly blame the COVID-19 vaccine.A prolific Twitter account posted Anastasia’s name and smiling dance portrait in a tweet with a syringe emoji. A Facebook user messaged her mother, Jessica Day-Weaver, to call her a “murderer” for having her child vaccinated.In reality, the Ohio kindergartner had experienced lifelong health problems since her premature birth, including epilepsy, asthma and frequent hospitalizations with respiratory viruses. “The doctors haven’t given us any information other than it was due to all of her...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said. Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, a state wildlife veterinarian, collected and examined samples from the bear’s head the day after the attack, when weather conditions allowed her and an Alaska State Trooper to fly to the village. The results of her analysis, which were released Friday, indicate the bear was an adult male, probably older and in poor physical...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid

A Maryland woman conspired with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, officials said Monday.The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, was the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn electrical infrastructure could be a vulnerable target for domestic terrorists. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether she had a lawyer to speak on her behalf.There was no evidence the plot was carried out or any record of damage to local substations.Clendaniel conspired with Brandon Russell, recently arrested in Florida, to disable the power grid...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Explosion ‘imminent’ after train carrying chemicals derails near Ohio town

Authorities have warned an explosion is “imminent” after a train derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line, sparking evacuations. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9pm Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said. No injuries to crew, residents or first responders have been reported.Officials escalated pleas for anyone within a one-mile radius of the inferno to evacuate on Monday after a “drastic change” in a chemical was detected. Five of the derailed cars were carrying that chemical, vinyl chloride.Anyone who...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy