wtvbam.com
Bronson 2nd, Coldwater 5th at Trojan Invitational, Rubley earns spot on All Tourney Team
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater and Bronson Boys Varsity Bowling teams competed in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational on Sunday. The Cards bowled 2 regular games of 799 and 859. Then they bowled two 4 game Baker blocks, with totals of 593 and 657, to finish with a total of 2,908 for the qualifying round. The Cards missed the cut by just eight pins, finishing fifth out of 14 teams.
wtvbam.com
Bronson wraps up Big 8 Conference wrestling title, UC takes 2nd, Quincy 3rd
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings wrapped up the Big 8 Conference championship on Saturday by winning the conference meet hosted by Quincy. The Vikings finished first at the conference meet with 169 points. Union City finished second with 161 ½ points while Quincy was third with 143 ½ points.
wtvbam.com
Calhoun wins uneven bars at Plymouth Canton meet
PLYMOUTH, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team traveled to Plymouth Canton on Saturday for what is known as the “Pre state meet”. Eighteen schools from throughout the state were represented in the invitational. Coldwater had a small group of gymnasts in an effort to...
wtvbam.com
Cardinal hoops teams sweep Marshall; boys take over first in I-8
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity basketball teams used strong second halves to get past Marshall on Ball Out for Cancer Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys outscored the Redhawks 43-21 in the second half of their game, turning a slim 19-17 halftime...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater’s McDonalds lobby reopens after remodeling project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The lobby at the Coldwater McDonalds store is back open following a recent renovation project. The Maynard Family owns the restaurant and would to thank every one for their patience as the service area was remodeled. The drive-thru remained open during the project. You will...
wtvbam.com
Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
wtvbam.com
On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
Jackson County woman remembered as popular YouTuber, horse enthusiast
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Sophia Dinverno was a passionate athlete and dancer, with a love for horse-riding that made her popular both online and throughout Michigan’s equestrian community. Dinverno, a Grass Lake resident, died suddenly Jan. 17 of causes that are still under investigation. She was 23. Born in...
WILX-TV
Michigan bald eagles dying from lead poisoning caused by fishing, hunting gear
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eagles are being exposed to lead and it’s killing them. Wildlife experts said it’s incredibly common. Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids said Thursday it was treating three eagles for lead poisoning. Even just a small amount of lead can be deadly for these big, majestic, birds.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
wtvbam.com
Oscar Brown’s Tavern wins Love Local soup and chili cook-off vote
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Oscar Brown’s Tavern won the Best of Bowls Award for the soup and chili cook-off from the Main Street Program’s first Love Local event that was held in downtown Coldwater this past Saturday. Hope Café and the Bent Prop Pub followed close behind...
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning.
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
