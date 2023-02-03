ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Bronson 2nd, Coldwater 5th at Trojan Invitational, Rubley earns spot on All Tourney Team

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater and Bronson Boys Varsity Bowling teams competed in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational on Sunday. The Cards bowled 2 regular games of 799 and 859. Then they bowled two 4 game Baker blocks, with totals of 593 and 657, to finish with a total of 2,908 for the qualifying round. The Cards missed the cut by just eight pins, finishing fifth out of 14 teams.
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson wraps up Big 8 Conference wrestling title, UC takes 2nd, Quincy 3rd

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings wrapped up the Big 8 Conference championship on Saturday by winning the conference meet hosted by Quincy. The Vikings finished first at the conference meet with 169 points. Union City finished second with 161 ½ points while Quincy was third with 143 ½ points.
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Calhoun wins uneven bars at Plymouth Canton meet

PLYMOUTH, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team traveled to Plymouth Canton on Saturday for what is known as the “Pre state meet”. Eighteen schools from throughout the state were represented in the invitational. Coldwater had a small group of gymnasts in an effort to...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Cardinal hoops teams sweep Marshall; boys take over first in I-8

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity basketball teams used strong second halves to get past Marshall on Ball Out for Cancer Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys outscored the Redhawks 43-21 in the second half of their game, turning a slim 19-17 halftime...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI

