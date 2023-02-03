BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater and Bronson Boys Varsity Bowling teams competed in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational on Sunday. The Cards bowled 2 regular games of 799 and 859. Then they bowled two 4 game Baker blocks, with totals of 593 and 657, to finish with a total of 2,908 for the qualifying round. The Cards missed the cut by just eight pins, finishing fifth out of 14 teams.

