NBCMontana
Mountain snow & valley rain/snow mix to create travel concerns, especially over passes
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches with up to 10 inches for elevations above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
NBCMontana
Mild weather for Saturday; next weather maker to cause mountain pass travel impacts Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 1 PM Sunday through 9 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches, with up to 8" in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
KULR8
National Weather Service: "It can easily be mistaken as a weather balloon"
BILLINGS, Mt: Right before the information was released about the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the northern U.S. Wednesday afternoon, there was rampant speculation about what the item could have been. Several people in Montana, where the high-altitude balloon was first seen, reported that the object looked like a...
Two people escape avalanche in Northwest Montana without injuries
The Flathead Avalanche Center reports two people were not hurt after being caught up in a Sunday snow slide.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 2/4/23
It looks like another great weekend for some winter adventures. Time to get outside and poke some holes in hardwater. We are hearing great reports of fish biting all over the state. Hear all of our latest reports from correspondents from across Big Sky Country.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
yourbigsky.com
Busiest airport in Montana?
Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton to Close for Renovations This Summer
ESSEX, Mont. — Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn, the iconic Great Northern Railway hotel on the southern edge of Glacier National Park that has long been popular with railroad enthusiasts, will be closed this summer for renovations. The inn was purchased back in December by LOGE Camps, a Washington-based...
NBCMontana
Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
NBCMontana
Female mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said with the exception of limited special license holders, female mountain lion hunting will close a half an hour after sunset due to meeting the quota. To check the...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
NBCMontana
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Feb. 3, 2023
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
