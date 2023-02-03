Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Bronson 2nd, Coldwater 5th at Trojan Invitational, Rubley earns spot on All Tourney Team
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater and Bronson Boys Varsity Bowling teams competed in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational on Sunday. The Cards bowled 2 regular games of 799 and 859. Then they bowled two 4 game Baker blocks, with totals of 593 and 657, to finish with a total of 2,908 for the qualifying round. The Cards missed the cut by just eight pins, finishing fifth out of 14 teams.
wtvbam.com
Bronson wraps up Big 8 Conference wrestling title, UC takes 2nd, Quincy 3rd
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings wrapped up the Big 8 Conference championship on Saturday by winning the conference meet hosted by Quincy. The Vikings finished first at the conference meet with 169 points. Union City finished second with 161 ½ points while Quincy was third with 143 ½ points.
wtvbam.com
Calhoun wins uneven bars at Plymouth Canton meet
PLYMOUTH, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team traveled to Plymouth Canton on Saturday for what is known as the “Pre state meet”. Eighteen schools from throughout the state were represented in the invitational. Coldwater had a small group of gymnasts in an effort to...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater’s McDonalds lobby reopens after remodeling project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The lobby at the Coldwater McDonalds store is back open following a recent renovation project. The Maynard Family owns the restaurant and would to thank every one for their patience as the service area was remodeled. The drive-thru remained open during the project. You will...
wtvbam.com
On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
wtvbam.com
Oscar Brown’s Tavern wins Love Local soup and chili cook-off vote
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Oscar Brown’s Tavern won the Best of Bowls Award for the soup and chili cook-off from the Main Street Program’s first Love Local event that was held in downtown Coldwater this past Saturday. Hope Café and the Bent Prop Pub followed close behind...
wtvbam.com
Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf
Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Reverend James O’Leary
Reverend James O’Leary, 87, entered into eternal life February 3, 2023 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 3:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment, with Reception of the Body at 3:00 p.m. and a Vigil Prayer Service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Reverend O’Leary...
wtvbam.com
Women Who Care of Branch County sets next meeting for February 15
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The next meeting for Women Who Care of Branch County is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at the ProMedica Community Care and Conference Center at 370 East Chicago in Coldwater. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the meeting at 5:30 p.m.. The members...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Yvonne G. Feltner
Yvonne G. Feltner, 73, of Tekonsha, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at home under the care of ProMedica Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Yvonne’s life will take place at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, MI 49094, with Pastor David Holt of East Ovid United Brethren Church officiating. Cremation will follow and interment will take place later at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Lynda M. Slater
Lynda M. Slater, 76, of Coldwater, formerly of Bronson, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Maple Lawn Medical care Facility, Coldwater. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
wtvbam.com
Online feedback being sought from those who attended downtown “Love Local” event
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Main Street Program is asking those who attended the first Love Local event this past Saturday to provide them with feedback in an online survey. The five-minute anonymous survey for those 18 and over is on surveymonkey.com and its purpose is to get...
wtvbam.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
