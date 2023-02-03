Read full article on original website
Related
Basketball fashion; 5,000 stolen cars; House control: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Despite what Punxsutawney Phil said about our getting six more weeks of winter, the temperatures in central Pa. this week won’t feel too wintery. It’ll be in the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Still, that’s not the upper 80s – beach weather. Hot sand, cool drinks, refreshing...
Evacuations urged as burning train near Pa. border at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’: officials
Officials are pleading with residents near a derailed train in Ohio to evacuate the area, out of concern from still-smoldering fires could case a “catastrophic failure” that would lead to an explosion of toxic gas. The train derailed on Friday night in the town of East Palestine, which...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0