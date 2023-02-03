SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The crash brought down two utility poles at MacDade Boulevard and Maple Avenue in the Holmes section of Ridley Township just after 1 a.m. Friday. PECO crews were called to the scene to make repairs. The injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released. Officials say the bus driver was not hurt.
