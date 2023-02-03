ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured

6abc Action News
 3 days ago
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The crash brought down two utility poles at MacDade Boulevard and Maple Avenue in the Holmes section of Ridley Township just after 1 a.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZ5vv_0kbCIaiS00

PECO crews were called to the scene to make repairs.

The injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Officials say the bus driver was not hurt.

