What time does the NHL Skills competition start? TV channel, live streams, events, participants for 2023 All-Star event

By Bryan Murphy
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sporting News

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream

After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream

Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
PORTLAND, OR
Sporting News

Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture

The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
Sporting News

Will Nets' Ben Simmons ever make an NBA All-Star team again?

Ben Simmons burst onto the scene in 2017-18, winning Rookie of the Year and going on to earn his first All-Star selection the following season. With the 76ers a mainstay in the playoffs during his tenure, the Aussie went on to make three consecutive All-Star Games. But after his messy exit from Philly and his struggles with injuries, he has not yet rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY

