ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Art Keeble made a home for art in Tampa

By Kristen Hare
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X91wd_0kbCI5dI00
Art Keeble was the executive director of the Arts Council of Hillsborough County for more than 30 years. "If you look around Hillsborough County, anything and every related to the arts, most likely it’s because of this man," said friend and Ybor City Market director Lynn Kroesen. [ Courtesy Lynn Kroesen ]

At some time after I die, send out notices to personal list from computer at home, Art Keeble wrote eight years ago while still very much alive. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Tampa Theatre or the Henry B. Plant Museum. However, one nice display of tropical flowers in front of the podium would be OK. Podium is on stage right at Tampa Theatre.

Keeble wasn’t dying, but he’d been to enough funerals and memorial services that he knew what he did not want. And he knew how to put on a show.

PLEASE....don’t put up those stupid posters of pictures, no matter what anyone says. If people can’t remember what I looked like, they shouldn’t be there.

For more than 30 years, Keeble led the Arts Council of Hillsborough County. He co-founded the Ybor City Saturday Market. He co-wrote a book about baseball in West Tampa. And he worked, in visible and invisible ways, to improve the city he made home.

Keeble died Jan. 25 at 78 from ongoing health issues. The celebration he planned takes place at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Tampa Theatre. He titled it “Bloom where you are planted.”

Consider this remembrance a preview. Expect no spoilers.

When people are seated, LIGHTS SLOWLY DOWN TO BLACK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtRIK_0kbCI5dI00
From the July 26, 1984 Tampa Tribune. [ Via newspapers.com ]

Someone reads this: I love stories so here is mine…

Keeble moved from Tennessee to Tampa in 1984 and got right to work.

In a July 26, 1984 Tampa Tribune story, the arts council’s boss was predicted to “become a new force.” The general public didn’t even know there was an arts council. He planned to change that. He wanted to better serve local artists. And he promised to “take art to the people.”

And that’s what he did. Soon, then-Hillsborough County commissioner and mentor Jan Platt started showing Keeble how to get things done.

One year, at the budget public hearing, I arranged for the Tampa Bay Children’s Chorus to perform “God Bless America” to open the meeting … At the second refrain, the conductor turned to the Commissioners and invited them to stand and sing along. They did, and then the audience stood and joined in. I followed that with remarks from a senior citizen and then a student. I had tears in my eyes, and we got the funding. Total theater. That worked.

Keeble introduced a fundraiser that invited artists, both famous and amateur, to submit their work on small canvases. The arts council sold them, unmarked, to the public for $25. After purchase, people discovered who was behind the piece they bought. And the money raised went toward creative grants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0kbCI5dI00

Former St. Petersburg Times columnist Mary Jo Melone got one and attended the Yale Writers’ Workshop, “an event that opened my world,” said Melone, who co-wrote a book on baseball history in West Tampa with Keeble.

Eric Comas worked with Keeble as the council’s CPA for decades and saw an increase in revenue, programming, grants and cultural development, as well as fun.

Keeble built support for the Support the Arts license plate, which brings in money to counties across in the state. He championed the creation of a regional arts conference. And he worked to better serve artists in the county. When he started “we had no contact, provided no services to individual artists. Today we have a list of close to 4,000,” he told the Times in 2016, the year he retired.

“I thought Art was one of the most creative and really innovative arts administrators in the history of Hillsborough County,” said Cynthia Gandee Zinober, a longtime friend and the executive director emerita of the Henry B. Plant Museum. “He wanted to support the arts, and he did it in every way he could imagine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py3qh_0kbCI5dI00
Art Keeble and Jan Platt launched the Ybor City Market in 2000. [ Courtesy Lynn Kroesen ]

Speakers …(no more than 2 or 3 please...let’s get this over with) I have been to some memorials where the audience is asked if anyone else wants to speak. This might work also.

On Saturday mornings, Keeble sat at the information table at the Ybor City Saturday Market, talking to vendors and customers and working on the crossword puzzles he’d collected all week. He never talked about himself or his work.

“I realized I was sitting next to a major community leader, a Tampa icon,” said Lynn Kroesen, who later became the market’s director.

That market is a stepping stone for businesses to build followers and for hobbyists to build businesses, she said. And often, Keeble did more than just make space for them. One Saturday, when the banana bread lady didn’t sell out, Keeble bought what she hadn’t sold, then delivered it to the kids at Community Stepping Stones, a nonprofit in West Tampa where he was a devoted volunteer. And at least once a year, he’d stop by Walmart and pay off the layaway orders of accounts with toys on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IXqh_0kbCI5dI00
Art Keeble, pictured here in 2011, was the long-time director of the Hillsborough Arts Council. [ ST. PETERSBURG TIMES | 2011 ]

...The singer comes out and leads the audience in “Let There Be Peace on Earth”...at the end of the song... immediate BLACKOUT in theater...

Keeble’s celebration of life will have music and food and someone to read three pages of his memories. His friends are trying as best they can to create what he envisioned, which is something.

Again, no spoilers. But this feels safe to share – Keeble didn’t want a sad service. In the stories he shares, the music he chose and the surprises he planned, he wanted quality and laughter and soul-stirring art.

He used 2,434 words to lay that out for his friends, but the last 12 of them capture it best.

Put on a good party for me!!!! BLOOM WHERE YOU ARE PLANTED!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVqVK_0kbCI5dI00
Art Keeble wanted the arts to be for everyone. "Everybody in the arts community all loved Art," said longtime colleague Eric Comas. [ Courtesy Lynn Kroesen ]

Poynter news researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this story.

Sign up for Kristen Hare’s newsletter and learn the stories behind our obituaries

Our weekly newsletter, How They Lived, is a place to remember the friends, neighbors and Tampa Bay community members we’ve lost. It’s free. Just click on the link to sign up. Know of someone we should feature? Please email Kristen at khare@poynter.org.

• • •

Read other Epilogues:

Farmer and folk artist Ruby C. Williams ‘ministered through her art.’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Bay Beaches for 2023 (By a Local)

Tampa Bay is one of the most prominent coastal cities in Florida, so it’s no surprise that you can find epic beaches in Tampa Bay. I’m a Tampa local and in this post, I’ll share what I think are the 17 best Tampa Bay beaches. Whether you’re looking for a popular dog beach or a quiet hideaway beach, there is a stretch of sand for everyone on this list.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
DADE CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

For the Vivios of St. Petersburg, fitness is their passion

In 2011, Mike and Beth Vivio moved from Austin, Texas, to St. Petersburg where he was CEO of Valpak, the big direct marketer, until its sale in 2017. Faced with what to do next, the couple bought Corporate Fitness Works. The St. Petersburg-based company is now in about 30 states and provides fitness programs for employees of dozens of clients including Lowe’s, T-Mobile, Kaiser Permanente and mortgage giant Freddie Mac. Beth, previously executive director of a 13-county Texas Girl Scout Council, is majority owner of Corporate Fitness Works and Mike is CEO.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Big John, world’s largest triceratops, finds home at Glazer Children’s Museum

There were a lot of high-profile personalities at the Glazer Children’s Museum annual gala over the weekend, but none as famous as the newly completed skeleton of Big John, the largest triceratops ever uncovered. The 26-foot-long dinosaur made history when it was first discovered in South Dakota in 2014. And it made history again in 2021 when it fetched a record $7.7 million at an auction in Paris, the most ever paid for ancient bones that weren’t a T. rex. The winning bid came from Tampa entrepreneur Sidd Pagidipati, chairman of Ayon Capitol and Better Health Group. He is lending Big
TAMPA, FL
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On ‘The Bluest Eye,’ the teens understand what the adults don’t | Letters

I was heartened to read that Palm Harbor University High School students are protesting the recent curriculum ban of Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” Grappling with a wide variety of literary works, including many that dealt with difficult topics, was a hallmark of my experience as a Palm Harbor International Baccalaureate student 20 years ago and inspired my college and graduate school studies in English, music, journalism and cultural criticism. I’m forever grateful for the teachers who taught challenging books that encouraged my intellectual curiosity and nurtured close reading and critical thinking skills. They shaped the course of my life and my career.
PALM HARBOR, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

1950s ranch transforms into the epitome of Sarasota style

Maybe Dan Denton didn’t exactly invent the Sarasota lifestyle, but his publications have celebrated our way of living since 1980. As founder of Sarasota Magazine, Denton gave our town a glossy look and progressive attitude, a heady mix of gracious living, the arts, philanthropy, food and — always its driving force — luxury real estate. So it’s no surprise that his own house on Lido Key, which he shares with his partner, Venezuelan artist Ramses Serrano, is a living history of Sarasota’s transformation from sleepy beach town to sophisticated glamour capital.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing

February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy